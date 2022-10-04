Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
Cape Gazette
CHEF welcomes new board member Maura Johnson
The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation has elected Maura Johnson to a three-year term on its board of directors. Johnson has been teaching in the Cape Henlopen School District for eight years and was its 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is currently a third-grade teacher at Lewes Elementary School. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
State park friends thank R&L Liquors
A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
Cape Gazette
Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes
Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
Cape Gazette
38th District Republicans host GOP Chair Jane Brady
Speaking to the 38th District Republican Club PAC, Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady provided insights on the lawsuits involving the Delaware Department of Elections and mail-in-voting, same-day registration and early voting. Club members applaud and thank Brady and Julianne Murray for filing these lawsuits. Brady also emphasized the importance of...
Cape Gazette
History Book Festival chairs extend gratitude
On behalf of the authors, audience, volunteers and board, we wish to extend our sincere gratitude to those who helped to make the sixth annual History Book Festival Sept. 23-25 a resounding success!. Over 2,000 people attended the festival, the only event of its kind in the nation devoted exclusively...
Cape Gazette
New groups continue to form at Cape Henlopen Senior Center
In its commitment to offer something for everyone, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced several new groups. The Friendship Circle will hold its first meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14. The group welcomes anyone who may be stressed or bored, or need relaxation, new friends, conversation and mind stimulation. With coloring as the first activity, participants will decide as a group what to do next. A photocopied page of one’s choice will be provided along with crayons, or attendees can bring their own materials. Those who are not into coloring may bring a puzzle, or their knitting or needlepoint, just to relax and get out with others. “This group of friends is ours to create into something special. Please come, share your ideas and share the magic of friendship. There are no fees, no experience required, this is pressure- and judgment-free if you are shy ... just caring people doing a weekly get-together,” said Laura Norwood, group host. Nonmembers may attend one meeting, but membership is required after that. To register, call the center at 302-227-2055 by Monday, Nov. 7.
Cape Gazette
New Medicare plan riles state retirees
A recent change in Medicare coverage for state retirees has many reconsidering their options as a lawsuit seeks to stop any changes. Rehoboth Beach resident Gina Scanlon, a former Cape Henlopen School District employee who taught school for 39 years, said she received information in June on the state’s new Medicare plan for state retirees, calling it a nightmare.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council set to vote on rentals
The rental industry in Lewes could be shaped at mayor and city council’s Monday, Oct. 10 meeting. A public hearing was held Oct. 3 on a proposed ordinance to amend the city code to add a new section. Chapter 150 deals with rental licensing, and establishes programs and standards for short- and-long term rentals. The product of months of work done by Councilwoman Carolyn Jones’ ad hoc committee, officials believe they have created something that addresses concerns from people engaged in and opposed to rentals. Jones said the goal is to add to regulations, but not take anything away from anyone.
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship entries due Nov. 14
The Elks National Foundation recently announced the start of the 2023 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors or the equivalent who are United States citizens. High school graduates are not eligible to apply. The judging criteria are based on academics, leadership, service and financial need. Applicants do not need to be related to an Elks member; however, Cape Henlopen Lodge 2540 in Lewes will be the local sponsor, reviewing and determining which applications to forward for consideration.
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
Cape Gazette
John E. Rementer Jr., Army veteran
John E. Rementer Jr., 81, of Millsboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., Sept. 21, 1941. John was a U.S. Army Veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. He will be interred at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Delaware Veterans Memorial...
WMDT.com
Del. Democrats urge candidates not to ride in carriages at Return Day over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Democratic Party is urging its elected officials not to ride in the carriages at this year’s Return Day in Georgetown. The move by party officials comes amid ongoing controversy over the confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Museum, which provides some of the carriages used in the event’s parade.
