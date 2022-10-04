Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police have found a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan who was wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks. Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.
cbs17
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water near Wake Forest, state troopers say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that plunged into a body of water after crashing near a bridge in Wake Forest has been reported dead by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. State troopers said the single-car wreck took place Thursday morning at approximately 7:48...
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
WMBF
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
neusenews.com
U.S. 258 in Southern Lenoir County Requires Temporary Closure
PINK HILL – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Comments / 0