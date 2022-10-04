ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goldsboro, NC
Sports
City
Newton Grove, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
WITN

‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police have found a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan who was wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks. Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Hobbton Wildcats
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
BENSON, NC
neusenews.com

U.S. 258 in Southern Lenoir County Requires Temporary Closure

PINK HILL – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy