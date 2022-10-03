Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Lithium-ion battery producer to establish first U.S. plant in Chautauqua County
TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Electrovaya Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries used for transportation and utility storage, has selected the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County as the location for its first plant in the U.S., New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced. The publicly traded company will...
13 WHAM
Governor Hochul calls federal judge ruling on NY gun laws "deeply disappointing"
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Following a ruling from a federal judge on New York gun laws, Governor Hochul is calling the ruling "deeply disappointing". Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold Thursday on multiple provisions of the law that went into effect on September 1st. Part of that provision...
13 WHAM
Financial analyst believes Micron will deliver on $100 billion promise to Central New York
Federal, state and local leaders are promising Micron's arrival in CNY will completely transform the region. It's not the first time Central New Yorkers have gotten that kind of promise. "It puts hope... hope in CNY," said Senator Chuck Schumer, 20 years ago at the groundbreaking of Destiny USA in...
13 WHAM
Monroe County breaks ground on new pickleball courts
Chili, N.Y. — Local leaders broke ground Wednesday on eight new pickleball courts at Monroe County parks. Four new courts are being built Black Creek Park in Chili, along with four more at Mendon Ponds Park. “Pickleball has become increasingly popular in our area and it’s important for us...
