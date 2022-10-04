Read full article on original website
‘Your electricity will be disconnected…’: Scammers try to lure unsuspecting victims
Many customers have been receiving messages on WhatsApp and by way of SMS from unknown numbers which declare that the person’s electrical energy, phone or different connections shall be disconnected until they contact a sure quantity. “I received the first SMS on September 30 and then a second message on October 2. My mother also received a similar message. We have a very high electricity bill so I thought that maybe it is right,” Soumya Sengupta, a 38-year-old Kolkata-based businessman informed indianexpress.com.
Windows 11 Is Introducing New Features …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your corporation. Did you miss them?. 1 – Windows 11 is rolling out a brand new wave of options. Microsoft is releasing new options for Windows 11 as a part...
Check Out All Official Pixel 7 Series & Pixel Watch Videos
As most of you realize by now, Google hosted a press occasion yesterday, throughout which it introduced a variety of latest merchandise. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch obtained introduced, whereas Google additionally launched a bunch of official movies for these merchandise. Before we start, do word...
Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it
The metaverse is struggling, even amongst its personal creators. Meta’s VR social community Horizon Worlds is unpopular with staff and has critical issues with high quality, in accordance with an inside firm memo, The Verge reported. The firm’s new VP of Metaverse Vishal Shah, who replaced Vivek Sharma, pleaded...
New AI might stop eagles from getting stuck in German wind turbines
German synthetic intelligence is being developed to cease endangered eagles falling sufferer to irony by being crushed between eco-friendly wind turbine blades. Eagles at excessive danger of German wind farm collisions. The endangered and adequately named “lesser spotted eagle” are native to the jap German Oder river delta close to...
Tips to transfer WhatsApp chat from Android to iOS- Step by step guide
WhatsApp has introduced that the customers can now switch their backup and chat historical past from Android to iOS units in addition to iOS to Android. This function was introduced in 2021 in the course of the Galaxy Unpacked occasion. Before that, WhatsApp customers needed to depend on the third-party...
Is the Pixel Tablet a competitor to the Echo Show 15?
This previous week’s Google occasion confirmed off fairly just a few merchandise, however none caught my consideration fairly just like the Google Pixel Tablet. The gadget seems to be similar to a Nest Home Hub, however that’s by design. It could be indifferent from its base and carried round the home, however upon connection to the speaker dock, it transforms into a wise dwelling gadget.
Secrets of solar flares to be uncovered by China
The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) is the primary ever photo voltaic observatory by China which is being despatched on a mission to grasp photo voltaic flares. It has change into important to grasp the fiercely moody Sun higher just because it may possibly shoot off explosive materials in the direction of Earth which will trigger mass deaths and ship humanity again to the Dark Ages. As we close to the height of the present photo voltaic cycle, the Earth is being uncovered to more and more intense photo voltaic storms. These photo voltaic storms are principally a results of a photo voltaic eruption which throws enormous quantities of photo voltaic particles, often known as coronal mass ejections, in area directed on the Earth. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have despatched their particular person photo voltaic observatories in area — Solar Orbiter and Solar Dynamics Observatory — to review our star in depth. And now, becoming a member of them would be the first photo voltaic observatory by China which is named the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S). ASO-S will completely be finding out photo voltaic flares and attempt to perceive why these eruptions occur on the Sun.
Meta Connect 2022: What you need to know
Meta Connect annual convention might be held on October 11, 2022, at 10 AM PT. All the convention content material might be streamed dwell. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will share updates on the VR developer ecosystem, Meta’s progress constructing towards the Metaverse, and Project Cambria, Meta’s new high-end VR headset with combined actuality.
Google Pixel Watch Gets A Separate Services App
Google has rolled out a “services” app for the Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel Watch Services app is now out there on the Play Store and it “provides your watch with improved algorithms for sensor processing”. In different phrases, this app will allow the corporate to ship enhancements to the wearable with no full system replace.
Steve Jobs’ iPhone obsession led to Apple’s silicon revolution
The fates of Apple and Taiwanese semiconductor producer TSCM have grown inextricably intertwined for the reason that introduction of the iPhone. As every subsequent technology of iPhone hurtled previous the technological capabilities of its predecessor, the processors that powered them grew more and more complicated and specialised — to the purpose that, immediately, TSCM has develop into the one chip fab on the planet with the requisite instruments and know-how to truly construct them. In his new guide, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology, financial historian Chris Miller examines the rise of processor manufacturing as an economically essential commodity, the nationwide safety implications these international provide chains would possibly pose to America.
How to get rain alerts on your iPhone: A step-by-step guide
IOS16 brings a number of updates to the Weather app on iPhones. Weather app has modules to indicate data like 10-day forecast, each day temperature, air high quality, precipitation, UV index, and extra. iOS 16 permits customers to click on into any of those modules for extra data. The Weather app may present air high quality tile with iOS 16.
Apple Music Adds Personalized Profile Features for Bands and Artists, Plus More
Apple has introduced that artist and bands are actually capable of personalize their Apple Music profile web page. The new personalizations contains the power so as to add customized bios, in addition to choices for his or her hometown, birthdate/yr fashioned and extra. Artists are additionally capable of rapidly add...
Why October security patch is crucial for Android users?
Google has began releasing October safety patches for Android OS and customers are suggested to put in the replace instantly. As per an advisory by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a number of vulnerabilities exist in Android OS that might be exploited by an attacker to achieve elevated privileges, entry delicate data and trigger denial of service circumstances on the focused telephone. Therefore, impacted Android customers should replace their units as quickly as they obtain the October safety patch.
Prepare for any interview with this AI coach
Trying to land your dream job? Let the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach assist. The interview might be an important a part of the hiring course of and it’s one of many hardest to rehearse and prepare for. When it comes time to sit down down and interview, how properly will you fare? With the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach, you’ll get the assist you want earlier than you sit down with the hiring supervisor.
Flowing Cloud Technology to be listed in Hong Kong amid metaverse build · TechNode
Flowing Cloud Technology, a former Chinese recreation growth platform that become a metaverse-focused firm final December, closed its public providing on Friday and is anticipated to be listed on the Hong Kong inventory alternate (HKEX) on Oct 18. Flowing Cloud first filed a type on the HKEX simply days after its transition, with the corporate mentioning the phrase “metaverse” greater than 200 instances in its prospectus, but it surely “automatically lapsed” after it didn’t pursue the itemizing throughout the required six months. According to the prospectus, AR/VR advertising providers, AR/VR content material, and AR/VR SaaS make up the vast majority of the corporate’s present income; AR/VR advertising providers accounted for 72.3% of the agency’s complete income within the first quarter of 2022, and it claims to have spent lower than 4% of income on R&D during the last three years. Flowing Cloud additionally stated that it has no clear revenue mannequin as but because of the development of the metaverse nonetheless being in its early phases. [Flowing Cloud Technology]
Apple Watch provided first clue to detecting pregnancy
Apple Watch is certainly a companion well being gadget because it now presents options equivalent to coronary heart monitoring, ECG, oximeter, and extra. This time, nonetheless, Apple Watch was credited for supposedly detecting a girl’s being pregnant earlier than she even had any concept about it. Apple Watch reportedly...
Pebblebee Card: The Best Wallet Tracker for iPhone Owners
Techlicious editors independently evaluate merchandise. To assist assist our mission, we might earn affiliate commissions from hyperlinks contained on this web page. There are many pockets trackers you should use together with your iPhone. However, the Pebblebee Card stands out from its opponents, just like the Apple AirTag and the Chipolo CARD Spot, for its distinctive mixture of a chargeable battery, slim credit-card-size design, and entry to Apple’s huge Find My item-tracking community.
Accidental call hang up with iPhone’s side button: Here’s how to disable
Step 2 – Now, scroll down and faucet on Accessibility. Step 3 – Look for ‘Physical and Motor’ right here after which faucet on Touch. Step 4 – Here, toggle on the change subsequent to Prevent Lock to End Call. If you by accident press the aspect button throughout a name, this settings will ensure that it doesn’t dangle up the decision.
Ai-Da: First android set to address the House of Lords | News
Members of the House of Lords could, up to now, have been accused of missing a certain quantity of human emotion however the higher chamber has by no means earlier than welcomed an precise robotic. All that can change subsequent week, nonetheless, when a hyper-realistic android turns into the primary...
