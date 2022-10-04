Read full article on original website
Dean's Fellow eyes career as prosecuting attorney
Analise Robinson can perhaps thank fictional girl detective Nancy Drew for her career goals. “My passion for criminal justice actually started at a young age in elementary school due to my love of mystery books, specifically, Nancy Drew mysteries,” said Robinson, who holds a B.A. in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish from Grand Valley State University. “I loved the idea of solving problems as well as helping others receive the justice they deserve.
Nessel, Gilchrist launch Job Court Employer Engagement Survey
Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced the launch of the Job Court Employer Engagement Survey. The launch of the Employer Engagement Survey is the next step in the rollout of Job Court, a prosecutorial diversion pilot program to give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette Counties accused of low-level crimes an opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment. The Employer Engagement Survey is an online tool available for businesses and organizations in the three counties that are interested in hiring Job Court participants. Eligible participants will be matched with employers to work good paying jobs to learn transferable career skills and the opportunity to dismiss eligible charges after completing the program.
Whitmer announces 2,000 new jobs, investment of $1.6B as Our Next Energy builds battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County
On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund support for a transformational investment by Our Next Energy, a home-grown Michigan company that has chosen to build its first-ever battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township in Wayne County. The facility will be one of the few wholly US-owned manufacturers of both LFP and anode-free cells.
Attorneys to discuss scary employment law, HR?nightmares
Plunkett Cooney PC will present the employment law seminar “SCARE-tober: Urban legends or realities of the workplace?” on Thursday, October 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Troy Marriott Hotel, 200 W. Big Beaver Rd in Troy. In the spirit of Halloween, members of Plunkett Cooney’s Labor...
County's longest serving chief judge dies at age
Funeral services were held Monday for former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Peter J. Maceroni, who died Sept. 28 at the age of 82. Maceroni, who served more than two decades as a judge, died about a year after he was diagnosed with cancer. A lifelong resident of the Detroit...
Detroit man charged with using stolen identities to commit Medicaid fraud
Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced a joint investigation between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Office of Inspector General has resulted in charges against a Detroit man for using stolen personal information from thousands of identity theft victims to defraud the State.
