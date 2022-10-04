Read full article on original website
Related
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
Apola Greek Grill Opening Fifth Location with New Franchisee
Caroline Daniel hopes to open this new location in early 2023
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Major store closures at Burbank Town Center are sign of times, retail experts say
"Obviously, rent's going up, the cost of insurance is going up, labor costs are going up," explained Stuart Waldman with the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. "There's not a lot that businesses can do."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Chuy’s Tacos Dorados Opening Third Location in Canoga Park
The new location will come to Westfield Topanga and The Village
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
California woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday, authorities said. Authorities responded to the scene in Santa Clarita at about 9:58 a.m. PDT and found the woman, the Los Angeles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
Big rig crushes, kills woman sleeping under cardboard in LA parking lot
LOS ANGELES — A woman sleeping under a pile of cardboard in the parking lot of a California grocery store died early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer drove over her makeshift shelter. According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sleeping in a Vons parking...
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Metro celebrates Friday opening of new K Line with free rides, festival in Leimert Park
The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority is hyping the launch of the brand-new K Line, which opens at noon on Friday, by offering free systemwide rides throughout the weekend. “The entire Metro bus, rail and bike system will be free from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9, to celebrate our newly expanded transit network and show […]
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.
L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
KTLA.com
Celebrating National Taco Day with Tito’s Tacos
Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City. The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the event’s website for more information....
KTLA.com
Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story
Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
onscene.tv
RV Destroyed by Ripping Fire | Los Angeles
10.03.2022 | 11:45 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Broadway and 83rd. First responders arrived on scene and located a RV well involved in flames. The RV was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
Headlines: Woman Kicked Out of AYCE Korean Barbecue Because She Was a Party of One; Cars Parking in Middle of Street in South Central
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. Metro’s K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, will open this Friday, Oct. 7, with free rides and a...
Comments / 0