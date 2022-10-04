ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
KCET

How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace

When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Pizza Kitchen#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lax#Food Drink#Concord Collective#Cpk
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HeySoCal

Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
MONROVIA, CA
Secret LA

16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.

L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrating National Taco Day with Tito’s Tacos

Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City. The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the event’s website for more information....
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA.com

Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story

Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
MONTEBELLO, CA
onscene.tv

RV Destroyed by Ripping Fire | Los Angeles

10.03.2022 | 11:45 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Broadway and 83rd. First responders arrived on scene and located a RV well involved in flames. The RV was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy