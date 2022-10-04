Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Inc.com
4 Ways to Grow Revenue in a Downturn
As the stock market continues to plummet and experts predict a recession that could last longer than average, fundraising is no longer a viable way to fuel growth for many startups. Instead, it’s becoming increasingly critical that startups use their own profits to grow. Operating a business that can...
crowdfundinsider.com
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
abrdn plc, a Global Investment Firm with £508 Billion in Assets, Joins Hedera’s Governing Counci
Abrdn plc, a global investment company based in Scotland that reports £508 billion in assets and 5000 employees, has joined the Hedera Governing Council. According to Hedera, abrdn will move to make Hedera the technology of choice for investment fund tokenization. In a company statement, it was explained that...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Inc.com
Switching From a Sole Proprietorship to an LLC: When and Why to Do It
Most solopreneurs start as sole proprietorships. Of the four main types of business structures in the US, sole proprietorships make up 86.6% of small businesses without employees. One of the reasons sole proprietorships are so popular among new entrepreneurs is their simplicity. They are easy to form and allow owners to keep taxes and legal matters as uncomplicated as possible. As solopreneurs consider expansion, however, this simplicity becomes a double-edged sword. The straightforward rules of sole proprietorships leave little room for growth. At this stage, switching to a limited liability company (LLC) business structure can bring entrepreneurs flexibility, tax benefits, and asset protection.
eClinicalWorks Continues to See Rapid Growth, With Projected $800 Million in Revenue and Continued Investment in Cloud Services
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, opened its 2022 National Conference today and announced its year-to-date revenue and customer base growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005091/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
BLOG: PE, PPM and MSO: The alphabet soup of physician practice consolidation
As we all know, consolidation in the physician practice space, most often by platforms backed by private equity, has been occurring, and arguably increasing, for several years now. While there may be general familiarity with the concept of private equity (PE) investing in physician practices, understanding the details before you...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/. Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services,...
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Green card sponsorships, startup prenups, agtech VC survey
Set aside the romantic notion that startup teams consist of visionary mavericks who are building the future in real time; they’re also human beings, with all of their flaws. Nearly anything can tear a co-founder relationship asunder. I have observed partnerships go sour over funding disputes, product pipelines, and in one case, a bad experience at Burning Man.
Fast Company
Why more creatives should lead major companies: The story of Airbnb as told by cofounder & CEO Brian Chesky
“Somebody once said ‘numbers is the language of business.’ No, it’s not. Language is the language of business,” says Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb. “The key is that, it’s not that creativity should drive everything. It’s that it should be in the room. It should be in the conversation.”
Inc.com
How to Identify the Top Opportunities In Your Business
When it comes to business growth, there are a multitude of leverage points that one can pinpoint in order to grow their business and reach their goals- but for many business owners the struggle lies in which leverage points to focus on and which ones to let go of and the timing of it all. So today, I wanted to discuss one of the most important leverage points to focus on in your business and why it's important to focus on that leverage point in conjunction with another to get the most growth in the shortest amount of time.
Inc.com
This Founder Took His Company Public With Some Help From Richard Branson and a Life-Saving Surgery
STUART LANDSBERG founded healthy-home products company Grove Collaborative with a mission to make it the most radically sustainable startup in its industry. After soaring to a $1 billion valuation in 2019, his San Francisco-based firm became a public benefit corporation in 2021 and pledged to go plastic-free by 2025. In addition, last year Landesberg turned his attention to taking Grove public through a merger with a SPAC backed by Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson. But it would ultimately take a personal health crisis to seal the deal.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
salestechstar.com
Databricks and Signal Sciences Executives Join Propelo’s Board as Company Sees Massive Growth and Acceleration in Enterprise Market Segment
Propelo Inc. announced that Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks, and Andrew Peterson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, have joined its Board of Directors. The new board members bring deep executive and operational experience in the enterprise market segment to Propelo. Naveen Zutshi is the CIO of Databricks. Over 7000...
Airbus Ventures Proudly Announces New Investment in Jiko, a Fintech Led by CEO Stephane Lintner
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Airbus Ventures announces its latest investment in Jiko, an Oakland-based revolutionary financial network to store and move money. Jiko today announced that it has closed a $40M Series B funding round. Led by Red River West, the latest round also included support from Trousdale Ventures, Owen Van Natta, Temaris & Associates, La Maison Partners, BPI France, Anthem Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Radicle Impact. Jiko also announced today the public launch of its Jiko Money Storage solution, enabling companies of all tiers – from multinational corporates to startups – to store money in spendable T-bills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005280/en/ Jiko’s CEO and Co-Founder, Stephane Lintner, pictured above. (Source: Jiko)
Jayson Gallant Moves Up to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Ametros
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Ametros, which helps people manage their medical funds following insurance settlements, has promoted Jayson Gallant to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Gallant joined the company over six years ago and most recently held the position of Senior Strategic Account Executive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005065/en/ Ametros, the leader in post-settlement medical funds administration, has promoted Jayson Gallant to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inc.com
Fintechs to Start Issuing 7(a) Loans Up to $5 Million If New SBA Rule Change Is Approved
The White House this week sent a news flash that could change the face of small business lending sometime next year. Buried deep in a factsheet from October 4, entitled “Vice President Harris Announces New Public and Private-Sector Efforts to Advance Racial Equity at Freedman’s Bank Forum,” is a notice of a proposed rule change that the U.S. Small Business Administration is expected to undertake in the next few months, lifting a 40-year moratorium on new Small Business Lending Companies. Translation: Fintechs and other alternative lenders would be able to apply for a license to offer SBA-backed 7(a) loans.
Comments / 0