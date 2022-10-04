Most solopreneurs start as sole proprietorships. Of the four main types of business structures in the US, sole proprietorships make up 86.6% of small businesses without employees. One of the reasons sole proprietorships are so popular among new entrepreneurs is their simplicity. They are easy to form and allow owners to keep taxes and legal matters as uncomplicated as possible. As solopreneurs consider expansion, however, this simplicity becomes a double-edged sword. The straightforward rules of sole proprietorships leave little room for growth. At this stage, switching to a limited liability company (LLC) business structure can bring entrepreneurs flexibility, tax benefits, and asset protection.

