A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Fast Company
Why more creatives should lead major companies: The story of Airbnb as told by cofounder & CEO Brian Chesky
“Somebody once said ‘numbers is the language of business.’ No, it’s not. Language is the language of business,” says Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb. “The key is that, it’s not that creativity should drive everything. It’s that it should be in the room. It should be in the conversation.”
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Inc.com
4 Ways to Grow Revenue in a Downturn
As the stock market continues to plummet and experts predict a recession that could last longer than average, fundraising is no longer a viable way to fuel growth for many startups. Instead, it’s becoming increasingly critical that startups use their own profits to grow. Operating a business that can...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China
Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
TechCrunch
Purple Elephant Ventures, Kenya’s tourism-focused startup studio, raises $1M pre-seed funding
Investors participating in this round include Klister Credit Corp., a Canadian investment firm, The Untours Foundation, and a number of angel backers including Fede Pirzio-Biroli, founder of Playfair Capital; Ian McCaig, former CEO of lastminute.com and M-Kopa board member; Anthony Rock, president of Rock Impact Capital; Rich Hoops, executive director at Impact Capital; Jim Villanueva, managing director of Global Partnerships Social Venture Fund, and Helena Riese Harstad, co-founder and chair of the Optimizer Foundation.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Green card sponsorships, startup prenups, agtech VC survey
Set aside the romantic notion that startup teams consist of visionary mavericks who are building the future in real time; they’re also human beings, with all of their flaws. Nearly anything can tear a co-founder relationship asunder. I have observed partnerships go sour over funding disputes, product pipelines, and in one case, a bad experience at Burning Man.
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/. Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services,...
ffnews.com
Channel launches $300mn new Fintech Lending Strategy
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) is pleased to announce the launch of its specialist Fintech Lending Strategy, with commitments from global institutional investors. The first $100m tranche of the $300m strategy will be deployed immediately to leading fintech lenders. Channel’s fund will be deployed to digital lending fintech platforms that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Association of Online Investment Platforms Visits Congress, Discusses Benefits of Jobs Act 4.0, More
Last week, the Association of Online Investment Platforms (AOIP), a young group aiming to advocate on behalf of online capital formation including securities crowdfunding, visited Congressional staff as well as individuals at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AOIP members discussed possible legislation and regulations that may impact the investment crowdfunding industry and private markets in general.
Inc.com
Switching From a Sole Proprietorship to an LLC: When and Why to Do It
Most solopreneurs start as sole proprietorships. Of the four main types of business structures in the US, sole proprietorships make up 86.6% of small businesses without employees. One of the reasons sole proprietorships are so popular among new entrepreneurs is their simplicity. They are easy to form and allow owners to keep taxes and legal matters as uncomplicated as possible. As solopreneurs consider expansion, however, this simplicity becomes a double-edged sword. The straightforward rules of sole proprietorships leave little room for growth. At this stage, switching to a limited liability company (LLC) business structure can bring entrepreneurs flexibility, tax benefits, and asset protection.
Choosing an Investor
Need funding for your small business? Keep these points in mind when selecting an investor. Securing funding for your startup or new business is an exciting yet challenging task. It can be tempting to accept money from anyone willing to invest. However, an investor does more than provide funds. Their role in your company can change the dynamics, and selecting an investor that shares your vision and values is crucial.
alternativeswatch.com
Amazon eyes impact with $150m investment in VC funds
Amazon’s new initiative, Amazon Catalytic Capital, is allocating $150 million to venture capital funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that in turn back underrepresented LGBTQIA, minority and women entrepreneurs. Four funds have been selected so far with plans to invest in more than 10 funds and over 200 companies...
boundingintocrypto.com
GoldenTree announces a $5.2 million investment in Sushiswap
Asset management giant GoldenTree has taken another leap in the crypto space after investing about $5.2 million in the SushiSwap governance token. Asset management firm GoldenTree announced via the Sushiswap forum on Wednesday that it has invested $5.2 million in Sushiswap. GoldenTree, which has around $47 billion in assets under...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Inc.com
Fintechs to Start Issuing 7(a) Loans Up to $5 Million If New SBA Rule Change Is Approved
The White House this week sent a news flash that could change the face of small business lending sometime next year. Buried deep in a factsheet from October 4, entitled “Vice President Harris Announces New Public and Private-Sector Efforts to Advance Racial Equity at Freedman’s Bank Forum,” is a notice of a proposed rule change that the U.S. Small Business Administration is expected to undertake in the next few months, lifting a 40-year moratorium on new Small Business Lending Companies. Translation: Fintechs and other alternative lenders would be able to apply for a license to offer SBA-backed 7(a) loans.
TechCrunch
A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits
It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
