The Belfast-born artist’s female portraits ​depict private moments away from the male gaze. Hannah Starkey’s photographs capture women and girls in quiet moments of reflection, often as here, doubled and redoubled, literally so. The Belfast-born artist has been creating these images for 25 years, a body of work that is the subject of a full retrospective at the Hepworth Wakefield later this month. The pictures, printed on a large scale, exist somewhere between documentary and choreography – Starkey has an eye for private moments and gestures of women in the real-life world of streets and cafes, which she often then recreates using models.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO