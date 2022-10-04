Shirley Jean Twentier, 90, of Green, Ohio, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Village of St. Edward at Green. Born in Jackson Township on August 20, 1932, Shirley was the daughter of the late Omar and Clara Meeder Zehner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William Twentier in May of 1995. Shirley graduated from Zelienople High School and then Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College in 1954. She taught first grade from 1954 through 1955 and then from 1958 through 1959 at Hillcrest Elementary School in the North East Beaver County Joint School District and then taught in the Ellwood City Area School District at Perry Elementary from 1966 to 1984 and then at Hartman Elementary from 1984 until her retirement in 1993. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO