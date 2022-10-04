Read full article on original website
Related
Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
livingetc.com
Do you paint trim or walls first? Experts explain the DIY hacks to make your life easier
From intricate skirting to ornate ceiling roses, trim has come back in vogue in recent years. And, by adding just the right amount of detail to a room to create that ‘finished’ feel, it’s easy to see why. “Trim is such a great way to be playful...
livingetc.com
These 8 rugs all set the perfect tone for decorating now – narrowing them down is going to be the hardest part
Rugs really have the power to elevate any room in the home. They add a sumptuous look to a space and bring warmth and texture underfoot. From fluffy high-pile rugs in the living room, to kilim pieces that are patterned and bring a playfulness to a space, the latest rug trends really prove how important these soft furnishings are to tying a room together.
livingetc.com
What is the California Cool trend? Designers explain how to achieve this calming, contemporary look
A little getaway to the west coast wouldn't go amiss right now, but thankfully the growing California Cool trend is here to offer all the escapism we need. This chilled, coastal style is all about bringing the essence of the SoCal beaches into your own home with the help of a calming color palette, some soft fabrics, and plenty of natural materials.
RELATED PEOPLE
livingetc.com
How do I make mid-century style feel modern? This Tribeca penthouse is a masterclass
A New York City-based interior design firm has styled this Tribeca penthouse apartment into a mid-century modern haven. Sat atop one of the trendy industrial buildings in Lower Manhattan, this retro home fits right in with the cultural hub of its metropolitan surroundings. Founder of boutique residential design studio Butter...
Comments / 0