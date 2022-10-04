ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Iowa man arrested for threatening two Arizona public officials

(The Center Square) - A man from Iowa was arrested this week for sending a threatening message to a pair of Arizona politicians. Mark Rissi, a 64-year-old from Hiawatha, Iowa, made his first appearance at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this week. On or about September 27, 2021,...
Colorado sports betting wagers total over $290M in August

(The Center Square) - Over $290 million was wagered by sports bettors in Colorado in August, according to state data released this week. The total handle for the month of August marked a 12.3 percent increase from July when $258.4 million was wagered, the Colorado Division of Gaming said. The...
Arizona county denies wrongdoing in GOP lawsuit

(The Center Square) - The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn't happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county's policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm...
Flags lowered Sunday to honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service as proclaimed by President Biden. The flag will be at half-staff for the entire day Sunday. The text of the proclamation reads:. A Proclamation on Fire...
COLORADO STATE

