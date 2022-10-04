Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
KNOE TV8
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb. Police...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
ktalnews.com
Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade candy that possibly contained narcotics.
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver found passed out arrested
Ruston Police arrested a Dubach man after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in a convenience store parking lot. About 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the Circle K at 1408 North Trenton regarding a welfare concern. The store clerk reported a man was passed out in a Ford Fusion and could not be awakened.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver resists DWI arrest
State police arrested a man early Friday morning after the driver was stopped for speeding by Ruston Police. A state trooper was called to the scene of a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Friday after a Ruston police officer suspected the driver was impaired. The trooper administered field sobriety tests...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One arrested in campus fight
A man was arrested by Grambling State University police Thursday after receiving a report of a fight at campus dormitory. Officers responded to Holland Hall just after midnight Thursday where a victim stated he was attacked by several students, causing him bruises to the head and neck. The suspects could not be located at the time.
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
KNOE TV8
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man stopped with blue light on truck
A Ruston man stopped for an improper blue light on his vehicle was charged with resisting and battering sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly defied efforts to arrest and book him into the detention center. Jeremy Caldwell, 35, was stopped on the South Service Road at Tech Drive about 2:30...
myarklamiss.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt
(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
