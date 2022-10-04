Read full article on original website
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
Alumni Association to host Distinguished Alumni Awards luncheon
Louisiana Tech University’s Alumni Association will honor a special group of graduates during this year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon. The event will be held at noon Oct. 21 in the Davison Athletics Complex. This year’s recipients are:. Tim Brandon, Class of 1994 – Alumnus of the Year...
RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical
There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services
GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
A doggone good idea
Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
Biology professor to lead conversations on women in STEM
Dr. Tamar Goulet, a biology professor at the University of Mississippi, will give a seminar on her research designed to increase understanding coral reefs amidst climate change issues on Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech University. She will also lead a series of conversations focusing on engagement, recruitment, and retention of women in STEM on college campuses.
Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt
(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October
Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
From the desk of the LPJ: A brief content update
Innovation is key to any business that hopes to not only survive, but thrive in any economic condition. At the Lincoln Parish Journal, we are always looking for new and unique ways to conduct our mission: to bring Lincoln Parish residents non-biased and fact-based news nearly everyday of the week completely free of charge.
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
Creek opens district action tonight vs River Oaks
Cedar Creek puts its modest three-game winning streak on the line tonight when the Cougars open district action by hosting River Oaks. Kickoff from Cougar Stadium is 7 p.m. After starting the season by dropping a pair of heartbreakers to Glenbrook and Vidalia, Matt Middleton and Co. have rebounded nicely by defeating Winnfield, Delhi and Tensas by a combined score of 143-26.
A midseason review of Ruston Football
If you blinked, you may have missed the non-district slate of games for the Ruston High School Bearcats. You may also have missed that they are now 4-1 on the year, ranked No. 5 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in Class 5A, and sit at the very top of the Non-Select Division I Power Rating after these first five weeks.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
Ruston opens district play at ASH
Riding a four-game winning streak, Ruston High School will open District 2-5A play tonight against Alexandria Senior High at Trojan Stadium. The Bearcats enter the contest 4-1 on the season and ranked no. 5 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. “I know I sound like a broken record every week,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
Monroe Police Department searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of […]
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
