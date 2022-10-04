Read full article on original website
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb. Police...
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt
(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
Driver found passed out arrested
Ruston Police arrested a Dubach man after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in a convenience store parking lot. About 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the Circle K at 1408 North Trenton regarding a welfare concern. The store clerk reported a man was passed out in a Ford Fusion and could not be awakened.
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
Driver resists DWI arrest
State police arrested a man early Friday morning after the driver was stopped for speeding by Ruston Police. A state trooper was called to the scene of a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Friday after a Ruston police officer suspected the driver was impaired. The trooper administered field sobriety tests...
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed one man. On Oct. 3, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monroe Police responded to the 7900 block of Desiard St. in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officials say...
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for several burglaries throughout the city
On September 29, 2022 around 7:00 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a juvenile looking in vehicle windows. Upon officers arrival they located the juvenile who led them on a brief foot pursuit. Officers were able to catch the juvenile and he was arrested without further incident.
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
