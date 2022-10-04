The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 8 (Northeast) will host drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at four of its parish health units (PHUs) to kick off the fall and to prepare Louisianans to fight the flu. Region 8 serves the parishes of Lincoln, Union, Morehouse, East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Franklin, Richland, Caldwell, Jackson and Ouachita.

