A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.

RUSTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO