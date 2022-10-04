Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Assault leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested on 22 separate charges after he allegedly pulled a pistol on a woman Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a residence on East California Avenue regarding a report Dontaveous M. Underwood, 30, of Ruston, had pointed a firearm at another person but fled the scene in a red Camaro.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Smackover man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver found passed out arrested
Ruston Police arrested a Dubach man after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in a convenience store parking lot. About 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the Circle K at 1408 North Trenton regarding a welfare concern. The store clerk reported a man was passed out in a Ford Fusion and could not be awakened.
KNOE TV8
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb. Police...
KNOE TV8
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man stopped with blue light on truck
A Ruston man stopped for an improper blue light on his vehicle was charged with resisting and battering sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly defied efforts to arrest and book him into the detention center. Jeremy Caldwell, 35, was stopped on the South Service Road at Tech Drive about 2:30...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
myarklamiss.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for several burglaries throughout the city
On September 29, 2022 around 7:00 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a juvenile looking in vehicle windows. Upon officers arrival they located the juvenile who led them on a brief foot pursuit. Officers were able to catch the juvenile and he was arrested without further incident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt
(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services
GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
Flu vaccination clinics to take place in Bastrop and Jonesboro on October 6th and October 7th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, and October 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health will host flu vaccination clinics in Jonesboro, La., and Bastrop, La. The vaccinations will take place as listed in the table below: Date Time Location October 6, 2022 10 AM – 4 PM Jackson Parish Health Unit228 […]
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
