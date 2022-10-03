ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Guest Dr. David Horne Plus We Celebrate 42 Years of Radio One l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZhdL_0iLJv93800

Reparations & Critical Thinking Advocate Dr. David Horne takes over our WOL classroom! Dr. Horne will report on the recent Panama City Conference. We’ll also talk politics with Dr. Horne and get a Reparations update. Before we get to Dr. Horne, we’ll reflect on the 42nd anniversary of Radio One/Urban One. The major media, multi-platform house, started on WOL Radio. Some of the original players will join us.

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Charles Fuller
Next Avenue

My Life of Brian Wilson

To mark the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys' first album, ‘Surfin' Safari,’ a writer shares a note of appreciation for Brian Wilson. Editor’s note: The Beach Boys released 'Surfin' Safari' on October 5, 1962, the first of 29 studio albums and 11 live albums. Dear Brian,
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Soundtracking High School: The Top 10 Albums From 1989-1991 by Soccer Betting Genius + Radio Host Sean Miller

High school is where many form their most precious music memories, and that's the case for Sean Miller, radio host for The Feinline 98.7 FM NYC, journalist at NJ.com and Soccer Betting Genius. We turn it over to Sean for this specific list looking at the music from his formative high school years done in partnership with Gambler Media.
SOCCER
dotesports.com

Gen.G “Rollin” with Jay Park as executive music and entertainment advisor

Esports organization Gen.G hired Jay Park as its new executive music and entertainment advisor, as reported by allkpop. The artist, who previously worked with Gen.G in 2021 on “ALL IN,” an original song for the League of Legends team, is now working on a new song called “Rollin” that will serve as an entrance for Gen.G into Worlds 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The FADER

Phil Elverum announces online songwriting workshop “Music With Voice”

Starting October 30, Phil Elverum will teach an online songwriting workshop called “Music With Voice," a collaboration with School of Song. The class will be taught over four weeks through Zoom; each Sunday's lecture will be aired at 11 a.m. PST and 6 p.m. PST to accommodate various time zones.
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy