Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

A doggone good idea

Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A little bit of lagniappe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe. The window even welcomes you and lets you know you are family the first time you walk in. That feeling is why customers such as Becki Connor keep coming back.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical

There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October

Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
RUSTON, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Society
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.   We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekend events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Pass It On
KNOE TV8

Life Choices and Two Penny Missions helping homeless pregnant women

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Life Choices in Monroe has been helping women who are facing unplanned pregnancies in finding resources they can use through the transition to motherhood. Executive director for Life Choices, Lyndsay Sikes, said they have seen an increase in homeless clients. “We definitely have seen an...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

From the desk of the LPJ: A brief content update

Innovation is key to any business that hopes to not only survive, but thrive in any economic condition. At the Lincoln Parish Journal, we are always looking for new and unique ways to conduct our mission: to bring Lincoln Parish residents non-biased and fact-based news nearly everyday of the week completely free of charge.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
southernladymagazine.com

Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana

Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
RUSTON, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants

A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trenton Sleep Solutions opens in Ruston, Monroe

Do you need a good night’s sleep? Are you sleeping good at night? Do you or your partner snore? Do you wake up feeling sleepy or sluggish? Do you need to have a sleep study? Have you been diagnosed with sleep apnea and don’t like the CPAP?. Well...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services

GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Understanding domestic violence warning signs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
MONROE, LA

