lincolnparishjournal.com
A doggone good idea
Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A little bit of lagniappe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe. The window even welcomes you and lets you know you are family the first time you walk in. That feeling is why customers such as Becki Connor keep coming back.
lincolnparishjournal.com
RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical
There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October
Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
KNOE TV8
Life Choices and Two Penny Missions helping homeless pregnant women
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Life Choices in Monroe has been helping women who are facing unplanned pregnancies in finding resources they can use through the transition to motherhood. Executive director for Life Choices, Lyndsay Sikes, said they have seen an increase in homeless clients. “We definitely have seen an...
lincolnparishjournal.com
From the desk of the LPJ: A brief content update
Innovation is key to any business that hopes to not only survive, but thrive in any economic condition. At the Lincoln Parish Journal, we are always looking for new and unique ways to conduct our mission: to bring Lincoln Parish residents non-biased and fact-based news nearly everyday of the week completely free of charge.
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trenton Sleep Solutions opens in Ruston, Monroe
Do you need a good night’s sleep? Are you sleeping good at night? Do you or your partner snore? Do you wake up feeling sleepy or sluggish? Do you need to have a sleep study? Have you been diagnosed with sleep apnea and don’t like the CPAP?. Well...
Two-Time Grammy Award-winning artist to perform at the Dixie Center on November 4th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Terrance Simien and his band, The Zydeco Experience, will perform at the Dixie Center for the Arts on November 4th. The show will begin at 7 PM. According to a release, Simien is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist who has played worldwide. In addition, he recorded with Randy Newman in Disney’s Princess […]
KNOE TV8
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
getnews.info
Distinguished Alumnus Kenyon Glover to be Inducted into the Neville High School 2022 Hall of Honor
The Monroe native is also set to be Honored With His Own Day in Louisiana Hometown. Former NBA Player Kenyon Glover is set for a busy weekend in his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana Oct. 7-9. Glover will be inducted into the Hall of Honor Oct. 7 at Neville High School Homecoming festivities in the school’s auditorium beginning at 7:45 a.m.
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services
GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
KNOE TV8
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
