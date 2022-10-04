Read full article on original website
Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Students at a Ouachita Parish school were hospitalized after student brought candy containing narcotics.
lincolnparishjournal.com
A doggone good idea
Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical
There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
KSLA
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October
Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Biology professor to lead conversations on women in STEM
Dr. Tamar Goulet, a biology professor at the University of Mississippi, will give a seminar on her research designed to increase understanding coral reefs amidst climate change issues on Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech University. She will also lead a series of conversations focusing on engagement, recruitment, and retention of women in STEM on college campuses.
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
getnews.info
Distinguished Alumnus Kenyon Glover to be Inducted into the Neville High School 2022 Hall of Honor
The Monroe native is also set to be Honored With His Own Day in Louisiana Hometown. Former NBA Player Kenyon Glover is set for a busy weekend in his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana Oct. 7-9. Glover will be inducted into the Hall of Honor Oct. 7 at Neville High School Homecoming festivities in the school’s auditorium beginning at 7:45 a.m.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A little bit of lagniappe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe. The window even welcomes you and lets you know you are family the first time you walk in. That feeling is why customers such as Becki Connor keep coming back.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt
(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services
GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
KNOE TV8
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb. Police...
KNOE TV8
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
