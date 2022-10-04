ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

A doggone good idea

Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekend events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
lincolnparishjournal.com

RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical

There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October

Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Biology professor to lead conversations on women in STEM

Dr. Tamar Goulet, a biology professor at the University of Mississippi, will give a seminar on her research designed to increase understanding coral reefs amidst climate change issues on Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech University. She will also lead a series of conversations focusing on engagement, recruitment, and retention of women in STEM on college campuses.
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.   We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A little bit of lagniappe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe. The window even welcomes you and lets you know you are family the first time you walk in. That feeling is why customers such as Becki Connor keep coming back.
NewsBreak
Education
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants

A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt

(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services

GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
southernladymagazine.com

Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana

Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Understanding domestic violence warning signs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
