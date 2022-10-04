Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services
GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
lincolnparishjournal.com
A doggone good idea
Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trenton Sleep Solutions opens in Ruston, Monroe
Do you need a good night’s sleep? Are you sleeping good at night? Do you or your partner snore? Do you wake up feeling sleepy or sluggish? Do you need to have a sleep study? Have you been diagnosed with sleep apnea and don’t like the CPAP?. Well...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October
Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston opens district play at ASH
Riding a four-game winning streak, Ruston High School will open District 2-5A play tonight against Alexandria Senior High at Trojan Stadium. The Bearcats enter the contest 4-1 on the season and ranked no. 5 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. “I know I sound like a broken record every week,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical
There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
KNOE TV8
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt
(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
KNOE TV8
One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb. Police...
lincolnparishjournal.com
A midseason review of Ruston Football
If you blinked, you may have missed the non-district slate of games for the Ruston High School Bearcats. You may also have missed that they are now 4-1 on the year, ranked No. 5 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in Class 5A, and sit at the very top of the Non-Select Division I Power Rating after these first five weeks.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek opens district action tonight vs River Oaks
Cedar Creek puts its modest three-game winning streak on the line tonight when the Cougars open district action by hosting River Oaks. Kickoff from Cougar Stadium is 7 p.m. After starting the season by dropping a pair of heartbreakers to Glenbrook and Vidalia, Matt Middleton and Co. have rebounded nicely by defeating Winnfield, Delhi and Tensas by a combined score of 143-26.
