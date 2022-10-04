ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling gets news on future of fire, water services

GRAMBLING — Fire and water mixed nicely Thursday night during the monthly Grambling City Council meeting at City Hall. Grambling’s aldermen learned that the partnership with Lincoln Preparatory School to share costs of installation of a force main sewer system will cost significantly less than originally hoped before learning that the Grambling Fire Department is in line to receive a ladder truck courtesy of the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the city of Baton Rouge.
GRAMBLING, LA
southernladymagazine.com

Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana

Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.   We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekend events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Teacher Inservice at Lincoln Parish Schools;...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
City
Georgetown, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
City
Ruston, LA
City
Haughton, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
K945

This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River

Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

A doggone good idea

Here in Lincoln Parish, an idea can start anywhere. Last week Louisiana Tech’s Innovation Enterprise hosted its annual Doggone Good Idea event with fresh new dreams. Kathy Wyatt was one of the creators of this contest five years ago. When asked what made the Doggone Good Idea the best option, Wyatt said, “It is the very simplest thing that we could think of to encourage students to recognize that all people have a good idea on a pretty regular basis and that stating or describing those ideas is not all that difficult.”
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trenton Sleep Solutions opens in Ruston, Monroe

Do you need a good night’s sleep? Are you sleeping good at night? Do you or your partner snore? Do you wake up feeling sleepy or sluggish? Do you need to have a sleep study? Have you been diagnosed with sleep apnea and don’t like the CPAP?. Well...
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech University#North Louisiana#Episcopal Church#St Francis#Eagle Scout#Ruston High School#Summa Cum Laude
lincolnparishjournal.com

Visiting artist holds meet and greet; exhibit through October

Louisiana Tech alum and contemporary mixed-media abstract artist Kenn Kotara will have work shown and be at Fringe Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event is in conjunction with an exhibit of Kotara’s Braille-based artwork titled “the deepest soundings.” The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 at Fringe Art Experience, 111 E. Mississippi in Ruston. For gallery hours and information, email fringeruston@gmail.com.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston opens district play at ASH

Riding a four-game winning streak, Ruston High School will open District 2-5A play tonight against Alexandria Senior High at Trojan Stadium. The Bearcats enter the contest 4-1 on the season and ranked no. 5 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. “I know I sound like a broken record every week,...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

RCT to enjoy new building for weekend musical

There’s no place like home. Sure, you’ve heard that before, and many times likely, but those five words ring truer than ever for the seasoned veterans of the Ruston Community Theater as this weekend an ensemble cast and crew of familiar faces will put on the first musical at what has been unofficially dubbed the “RCT Building” on 504 E. Georgia in Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KNOE TV8

Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Open letter from LPPJ District 5 juror Logan Hunt

(This is a letter from Lincoln Parish Police Juror Logan Hunt and it does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal) I write today in reference to the most pressing issue the Police Jury has faced in decades – providing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and rescue services for those parts of Lincoln Parish outside the city limits of Ruston.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants

A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

A midseason review of Ruston Football

If you blinked, you may have missed the non-district slate of games for the Ruston High School Bearcats. You may also have missed that they are now 4-1 on the year, ranked No. 5 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association in Class 5A, and sit at the very top of the Non-Select Division I Power Rating after these first five weeks.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Creek opens district action tonight vs River Oaks

Cedar Creek puts its modest three-game winning streak on the line tonight when the Cougars open district action by hosting River Oaks. Kickoff from Cougar Stadium is 7 p.m. After starting the season by dropping a pair of heartbreakers to Glenbrook and Vidalia, Matt Middleton and Co. have rebounded nicely by defeating Winnfield, Delhi and Tensas by a combined score of 143-26.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy