How and where to unlock every FFXIV Crafting Job

Each of the eight FFXIV crafting Jobs unlock once you get your starting FFXIV combat job to level 10 and do the level 10 quest for that Job (we've got a FFXIV levelling guide if you want to clear that faster). Then you’ll be able to pick up every crafter in Final Fantasy XIV. However they’re spread across all three of the major starting cities in different locations so we’ll talk you through exactly where to find each one and what type of recipes they specialise in.

Fighting isn’t for everyone, which is why Final Fantasy XIV has an in depth crafting system for those that would rather spend their time making things. With eight Jobs to choose from there’s a lot to do, especially since each of them can be levelled up to 90 just like all of the combat Jobs.

It’s also worth knowing that while you can pick and choose whichever Jobs you like, if you’re serious about crafting you’ll want to pick up all of them and level them at roughly the same pace. A lot of crafting recipes will require materials made by other Jobs so each one is heavily intertwined with the others. You’ll save a lot of gil and inventory space for materials if you bring them up together.

Carpenter

Woodworkers that use saws and claw hammers to turn gathered lumber into usable planks that can then be crafted into weapons, tools and furniture items. The best crating job to have if you want to get into housing and furnishing. You’ll find the Carpenter’s guild in Gridania (the forestry city) right next to the main aetheryte. Talk to the receptionist to start the quest and present yourself to guild master Beatin.

Leatherworker

Masters of hides and animal skins, leatherworkers use round knives and awls to mostly create armour and accessories for almost all of the other Jobs. The Leatherworker’s guild is also in Gridania and can be found next to the main market area in Old Gridania. Talk to the receptionist to join the guild.

Culinarian

Chefs that can cook up anything from gathered materials or monster parts using frying pans and knives. They create all of the stat-boosting food items that both combat, crafting and gathering Jobs use to get a little boost. You’ll find the Culinarian’s guild in Limsa Lominsa on the Upper Decks a bit further up from the main adventurer’s guild. Once again you’ll want to talk to the guild receptionist if you want to learn how to cook.

Blacksmith

Blacksmiths use various hammers and files to shape metal into weapons and tools such as swords and axes. They work very closely with armorers with a fair few shared recipes in their earlier levels. You’ll find the blacksmith guild in Limsa Lominsa on the Upper Decks to the south of the Aftcastle. Speak to the receptionist to join.

Armorer

Another metalworking crafter, Armorers specialise in, believe it or not, armor. The use hammers and pliers to create defensive plating for various Jobs as well as a few tools such as frying pans for Culinarians. They work very closely with Blacksmiths sharing a few recipes in early levels, and they also share a guild location what with both of them dealin with hot metals and all. You’ll want to speak to the receptionist of the Armorer’s guild to become one and again you can find them in Limsa Lominsa on the Upper Decks just a little further south of the Aftcastle.

Goldsmith

Technically this is another metalworker,m but Goldsmiths specialise in crafting jewellery by using hammers and grinding wheels. They can turn metals, gems and bone into equippable accessories for all of the Jobs in FFXIV. You’ll find the Goldsmith’s guild in Ul’Dah in the Steps of Thal half of the map - this area is a warren but it’s directly south of the central Gold Court and between the coliseum and Miner’s guild. Speak to the receptionist to join.

Weaver

Working with thread and cloth, Weavers create a lot of clothing (both practical robes, and pure fashion for glamour’s sake) and furniture using needles and spinning wheels. If you like having the best-looking gear then you’ll definitely want to pick up Weaver. The guild can be found in Ul’dah in the maze that is the Steps of Thal. It’s southeast of the Gold Court and past the giant staircase. Once more you’ll want to speak to the receptionist to join.

Alchemist

Masters of potions and tonics, alchemists use alembics and mortars to craft consumable elixirs as well as wands and grimoires. They can also make orchestrion scrolls to play music as they create the ink used to write them, as well as a lot of the game’s plant-based furnishings. The Alchemist guild is the most difficult of all of the crafting jobs to find. It’s in Ul’Dah in the Steps of Thal half of the map, but you’ll need to go up the giant staircase to Hustings Strip where the palace is - you’ll find a long corridor to the East and the Alchemist’s guild is at the very end of that. Chap with the receptionist to join the guild.