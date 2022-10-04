Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
Nature.com
Modeling the transplacental transfer of small molecules using machine learning: a case study on per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS)
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Despite their large numbers and widespread use, very little is known about the extent to which per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can cross the placenta and expose the developing fetus. Objective. The aim of our study is to develop a...
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Safety assessment of charcoal usage and effects of common charcoal ignition aiders on combustion indices
Charcoal is a popular form of biofuel embraced for domestic and industrial purposes. However, the use of Charcoal has some associated challenges, such as the required charcoal pot and setting it into the fire at first by using Charcoal-Ignition-Aiders (CIA) (e.g. discarded paper, nylon, rubber, plastics, petrol, the residue of processed palm oil, maise cob, wood, and kerosene). Coupled with the chemical properties of Charcoal, the resulting gases from CIA are capable of polluting the environment with perceived Adverse-Health-Implications (AHI) on the ecosystem. Therefore, this study conducted a safety assessment of charcoal biofuel usage and the effects of common CIA on combustion indices. This study followed standard methods and the use of peculiar equipment. This study established that Charcoal is commonly used in the studied area because it is cheap, readily available and requires less technical know-how. Considering the combustion indices, using paper as a CIA generated the lowest carbon monoxide (CO) value, 28.1Â ppm, with 3,434.54Â ppm volatile organic compound, VOC. Compared with the ACGIH standard permissible exposure level of"‰â‰¤"‰30Â ppm, the paper gave a lesser CO value of 28.10Â ppm among all the CIA. At the same time, all the CIA recorded higher VOC compared with EPA standard permissible exposure level of"‰â‰¤"‰15Â ppm. ANOVA analysis conducted on the socio-demographic profile of the respondents, cooking attributes of the respondents, and use of charcoal pot types by the respondents in Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 gave p-values of 0.032, 0.028, and 0.039, respectively. These imply significant differences within the zones in each of the indices. The average energy content reported for charcoals sourced from oak trees, afara, obeche, mahogany, and iroko woods is 3,2149Â kJ/kg compared to the lower ones. Therefore, this study recommended using these charcoals alongside discarded paper as CIA because they are a better combination to reduce AHI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Coexistence of two types of short-range order in Si"“Ge"“Sn medium-entropy alloys
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00289-5, published online 26 September 2022. The Acknowledgements section was missing from this article and should have read:. 'The authors thank S.-Q. (Fisher) Yu for helpful discussion. This material is based on work supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Award No. FA9550-19-1-0341....
Nature.com
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Nature.com
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Transcriptomic profiling of Escherichia coli K-12 in response to a compendium of stressors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12463-3, published online 24 May 2022. In the original version of this Article, the transcript abundance table was omitted from the Supplementary Information section. The Supplementary Information file now accompanies the original Article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Institute of Infection, Veterinary, and Ecological Sciences, University...
Nature.com
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Nature.com
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Nature.com
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Nature.com
Accelerated enzyme evolution for targeted C"“H oxidation in cyclic amines
Chemical reagents readily oxidize alkyl amines at sites adjacent to nitrogen. Achieving selective oxidation at specified non-adjacent sites is much more challenging. A computation-guided process is introduced that enables rapid optimization of enzymes for site-selective hydroxylation of a variety of cyclic amines.
Nature.com
Cancer Moonshot aims at liquid biopsies
The NCI-sponsored trial will evaluate 24,000 people over four years. Seventeen companies indicated their readiness to participate. Of those, the most advanced is Grail, whose Galleri MCED test claims to detect over 50 cancers using CpG methylation analysis of cell-free DNA and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The so-called 'liquid biopsy' is now in a 140,000-person, single-test trial in the UK.
Nature.com
Molecular and expression analysis indicate the role of CBL interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) in abiotic stress signaling and development in chickpea
Calcineurin B-like proteins (CBL)-interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) regulate the developmental processes, hormone signal transduction and stress responses in plants. Although the genome sequence of chickpea is available, information related to the CIPK gene family is missing in this important crop plant. Here, a total of 22 CIPK genes were identified and characterized in chickpea. We found a high degree of structural and evolutionary conservation in the chickpea CIPK family. Our analysis showed that chickpea CIPKs have evolved with dicots such as Arabidopsis and soybean, and extensive gene duplication events have played an important role in the evolution and expansion of the CIPK gene family in chickpea. The three-dimensional structure of chickpea CIPKs was described by protein homology modelling. Most CIPK proteins are localized in the cytoplasm and nucleus, as predicted by subcellular localization analysis. Promoter analysis revealed various cis-regulatory elements related to plant development, hormone signaling, and abiotic stresses. RNA-seq expression analysis indicated that CIPKs are significantly expressed through a spectrum of developmental stages, tissue/organs that hinted at their important role in plant development. The qRT-PCR analysis revealed that several CaCIPK genes had specific and overlapping expressions in different abiotic stresses like drought, salt, and ABA, suggesting the important role of this gene family in abiotic stress signaling in chickpea. Thus, this study provides an avenue for detailed functional characterization of the CIPK gene family in chickpea and other legume crops.
Nature.com
Practical implementation of a q4"“q16 aflibercept treat-and-extend pathway for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration: Updated guidance from a UK expert panel
This report, based on guidance from a panel of UK retina specialists, introduces a revised intravitreal aflibercept (IVT-AFL) treat-and-extend (T&E) pathway for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The T&E pathway incorporates the updated IVT-AFL label (April 2021) allowing flexible treatment intervals of 4 weeks to 16 weeks, after three initiation doses and a further dose after 8 weeks. Practical guidance is provided on the clinical implementation of the revised pathway, with the aim of supporting clinical decision-making to benefit patients and addressing capacity issues in nAMD services.
Nature.com
Past and present giant viruses diversity explored through permafrost metagenomics
Giant viruses are abundant in aquatic environments and ecologically important through the metabolic reprogramming of their hosts. Less is known about giant viruses from soil even though two of them, belonging to two different viral families, were reactivated from 30,000-y-old permafrost samples. This suggests an untapped diversity of Nucleocytoviricota in this environment. Through permafrost metagenomics we reveal a unique diversity pattern and a high heterogeneity in the abundance of giant viruses, representing up to 12% of the sum of sequence coverage in one sample. Pithoviridae and Orpheoviridae-like viruses were the most important contributors. A complete 1.6"‰Mb Pithoviridae-like circular genome was also assembled from a 42,000-y-old sample. The annotation of the permafrost viral sequences revealed a patchwork of predicted functions amidst a larger reservoir of genes of unknown functions. Finally, the phylogenetic reconstructions not only revealed gene transfers between cells and viruses, but also between viruses from different families.
Nature.com
CDK4/6 initiates Rb inactivation and CDK2 activity coordinates cell-cycle commitment and G1/S transition
External signaling controls cell-cycle entry until cells irreversibly commit to the cell cycle to ensure faithful DNA replication. This process is tightly regulated by cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and the retinoblastoma protein (Rb). Here, using live-cell sensors for CDK4/6 and CDK2 activities, we propose that CDK4/6 initiates Rb inactivation and CDK2 activation, which coordinates the timing of cell-cycle commitment and sequential G1/S transition. Our data show that CDK4/6 activation induces Rb inactivation and thereby E2F activation, driving a gradual increase in CDK2 activity. We found that rapid CDK4/6 inhibition can reverse cell-cycle entry until CDK2 activity reaches to high levels. This suggests that high CDK2 activity is required to initiate CDK2-Rb positive feedback and CDK4/6-indpendent cell-cycle progression. Since CDK2 activation also facilitates initiation of DNA replication, the timing of CDK2-Rb positive feedback is coupled with the G1/S transition. Our experiments, which acutely increased CDK2 activity by cyclin E1 overexpression, indicate that cells commit to the cell cycle before triggering DNA replication. Together, our data suggest that CDK4/6 inactivates Rb to begin E2F and CDK2 activation, and high CDK2 activity is necessary and sufficient to generate a bistable switch for Rb phosphorylation before DNA replication. These findings highlight how cells initiate the cell cycle and subsequently commit to the cell cycle before the G1/S transition.
Nature.com
Targeting metabolic rewiring might decrease spread of tumor cells: Mitochondrial tRNA modifications promote cancer metastasis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 360 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Delaunay and colleagues demonstrate that tRNA modifications in mitochondria have the potential to affect the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), which drives the invasive spread of cancer cells. The inhibition of one particular RNA-modifying enzyme was sufficient to prevent the cancer cell invasion and dissemination.1.
Comments / 0