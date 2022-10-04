Read full article on original website
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
Past and present giant viruses diversity explored through permafrost metagenomics
Giant viruses are abundant in aquatic environments and ecologically important through the metabolic reprogramming of their hosts. Less is known about giant viruses from soil even though two of them, belonging to two different viral families, were reactivated from 30,000-y-old permafrost samples. This suggests an untapped diversity of Nucleocytoviricota in this environment. Through permafrost metagenomics we reveal a unique diversity pattern and a high heterogeneity in the abundance of giant viruses, representing up to 12% of the sum of sequence coverage in one sample. Pithoviridae and Orpheoviridae-like viruses were the most important contributors. A complete 1.6"‰Mb Pithoviridae-like circular genome was also assembled from a 42,000-y-old sample. The annotation of the permafrost viral sequences revealed a patchwork of predicted functions amidst a larger reservoir of genes of unknown functions. Finally, the phylogenetic reconstructions not only revealed gene transfers between cells and viruses, but also between viruses from different families.
Phosphoinositide signal for lysosomal membrane repair
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Maintenance of lysosome membrane integrity is crucial for cell homeostasis, and lysosomal membrane permeabilization (LMP) is a hallmark of lysosome-related diseases. Tan and Finkel now uncover a novel phosphoinositide-initiated membrane tethering and lipid transport (PITT) pathway required to rapidly resolve LMP associated with lysosome damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Publisher Correction: Coexistence of two types of short-range order in Si"“Ge"“Sn medium-entropy alloys
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00289-5, published online 26 September 2022. The Acknowledgements section was missing from this article and should have read:. 'The authors thank S.-Q. (Fisher) Yu for helpful discussion. This material is based on work supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Award No. FA9550-19-1-0341....
Accelerated enzyme evolution for targeted C"“H oxidation in cyclic amines
Chemical reagents readily oxidize alkyl amines at sites adjacent to nitrogen. Achieving selective oxidation at specified non-adjacent sites is much more challenging. A computation-guided process is introduced that enables rapid optimization of enzymes for site-selective hydroxylation of a variety of cyclic amines.
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Prorenin: What are its functions?
Professor Tigerstedt discovered renin in 1898 [1]. In the 1930s, angiotensin II, which was called hypertensin at that time, was discovered, and in the 1950s, the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) was established [2]. Professor Ondetti synthesized captopril, an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) in 1979, and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) were later developed in the 1990s [3, 4]. Basic research using these drugs was conducted, and then clinical research was also conducted based on the results, making them an ideal deductive study. The heart failure paradigm in which the RAS and sympathetic nerve activity are deeply involved was established in the 1990s [5]. In addition to blood pressure reduction, RAS suppression has an organ-protecting effect in heart failure treatment, and it is one of the most important drugs among the currently available cardiovascular treatments. Angiotensin receptor and neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) combines the ARB valsartan and the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril, which suppresses the degradation of natriuretic peptides such as ANP, BNP and CNP. ARNI significantly reduced mortality and hospitalization for heart failure compared with enalapril in patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) [6]. Now it is one of the new "fantastic 4" treatments, namely, the new 21st-century heart failure treatments of Î²-blockers, mineral corticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), ARNI and sodium glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors [7].
Switchable unidirectional waves on mono- and diatomic metamaterials
We demonstrate switchable unidirectional propagation of slow waves of coupling within a metamaterial array of strongly coupled elements. We predict theoretically and verify experimentally that the direction of propagation of magnetoinductive waves for any chosen excitation pattern is dictated by the dispersion relations, with forward and backward waves propagating in opposite directions along a chain of meta-atoms. We further prove that the same fundamental phenomenon of direction selectivity due to the forward/backward wave nature is not limited to magnetoinductive waves: we predict analytically and verify numerically the same selective unidirectional signal propagation occurring in nanostructured metamaterial arrays with purely electric coupling. Generalising our method of unidirectional waveguiding to a diatomic magnetoinductive array featuring both forward-wave and backward-wave dispersion branches, switchable unidirectional signal propagation is achieved with distinct frequency bands with opposite directions of signal propagation. Finally, by expanding our technique of selective unidirectional waveguiding to a 2D metasurface, a selective directional control of waves in two dimensions is demonstrated opening up possibilities for directional wireless signal transfer via magnetoinductive surfaces. The observed phenomenon is analogous to polarisation-controlled near-field interference for unidirectional guiding of surface plasmon-polaritons.
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Obesity phenotypes: explaining the unexplained
Only up to 50% of the variation in complex traits, such as polygenic obesity, can be attributed to genes or the environment. The mechanisms for 'unexplained' phenotypic variation (UPV) are unclear. A new study in Nature Metabolism identifies a molecular regulator of mammalian UPV that defines distinct obesity subtypes.
Microbial biosignature preservation in carbonated serpentine from the Samail Ophiolite, Oman
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 231 (2022) Cite this article. Serpentinization is a geological process involving the interaction of water and ultramafic rock, the chemical byproducts of which can serve as an energy source for microbial communities. Although serpentinite systems are known to host active microbial life, it is unclear to what extent fossil evidence of these communities may be preserved over time. Here we report the detection of biosignatures preserved in a mineralized fracture within drill cores from the Samail Ophiolite in Oman. Two varieties of filamentous structures were identified in association with iron oxide precipitates. The first type are interpreted as likely microbial remains, while the second type are recognized as potentially microbiological dubiofossils. Additionally, laminated structures composed of carbon and nitrogen rich material were identified and interpreted as having a microbially-associated origin. Our observations affirm the potential to detect subsurface microbial communities within serpentinizing environments and highlight a unique taphonomic window to preserve evidence of rock-hosted life.
Spontaneous activity patterns in human motor cortex replay evoked activity patterns for hand movements
Spontaneous brain activity, measured with resting state fMRI (R-fMRI), is correlated among regions that are co-activated by behavioral tasks. It is unclear, however, whether spatial patterns of spontaneous activity within a cortical region correspond to spatial patterns of activity evoked by specific stimuli, actions, or mental states. The current study investigated the hypothesis that spontaneous activity in motor cortex represents motor patterns commonly occurring in daily life. To test this hypothesis 15 healthy participants were scanned while performing four different hand movements. Three movements (Grip, Extend, Pinch) were ecological involving grip and grasp hand movements; one control movement involving the rotation of the wrist was not ecological and infrequent (Shake). They were also scanned at rest before and after the execution of the motor tasks (resting-state scans). Using the task data, we identified movement-specific patterns in the primary motor cortex. These task-defined patterns were compared to resting-state patterns in the same motor region. We also performed a control analysis within the primary visual cortex. We found that spontaneous activity patterns in the primary motor cortex were more like task patterns for ecological than control movements. In contrast, there was no difference between ecological and control hand movements in the primary visual area. These findings provide evidence that spontaneous activity in human motor cortex forms fine-scale, patterned representations associated with behaviors that frequently occur in daily life.
Identification of chicken LOC420478 as Bucky ball equivalent and potential germ plasm organizer in birds
Bucky ball was identified as germ plasm organizer in zebrafish and has proven crucial for Balbiani body condensation. A synteny comparison identified an uncharacterized gene locus in the chicken genome as predicted avian counterpart. Here, we present experimental evidence that this gene locus indeed encodes a 'Bucky ball' equivalent in matured oocytes and early embryos of chicken. Heterologous expression of Bucky ball fusion proteins both from zebrafish and chicken with a fluorescent reporter revealed unique patterns indicative for liquid"“liquid phase separation of intrinsically disordered proteins. Immuno-labeling detected Bucky ball from oocytes to blastoderms with diffuse distribution in matured oocytes, aggregation in first cleavage furrows, and co-localization to the chicken vasa homolog (CVH). Later, Bucky ball translocated to the cytoplasm of first established cells, and showed nuclear translocation during the major zygotic activation together with CVH. Remarkably, during the phase of area pellucida formation, Bucky ball translocated back into the cytoplasm at stage EGK VI, whereas CVH remained within the nuclei. The condensation of Bucky ball and co-localization with CVH in cleavage furrows and nuclei of the centrally located cells strongly suggests chicken Bucky ball as a germ plasm organizer in birds, and indicate a special importance of the major zygotic activation for germline specification.
Enzyme-free targeted DNA demethylation using CRISPR"“dCas9-based steric hindrance to identify DNA methylation marks causal to altered gene expression
DNA methylation involves the enzymatic addition of a methyl group primarily to cytosine residues in DNA. This protocol describes how to produce complete and minimally confounded DNA demethylation of specific sites in the genome of cultured cells by clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)"“dCas9 and without the involvement of an epigenetic-modifying enzyme, the purpose of which is the evaluation of the functional (i.e., gene expression or phenotypic) consequences of DNA demethylation of specific sites that have been previously implicated in particular pathological or physiological contexts. This protocol maximizes the ability of the easily reprogrammable CRISPR"“dCas9 system to assess the impact of DNA methylation from a causal rather than correlational perspective: alternative protocols for CRISPR"“dCas9-based site-specific DNA methylation or demethylation rely on the recruitment of epigenetic enzymes that exhibit additional nonspecific activities at both the targeted site and throughout the genome, confounding conclusions of causality of DNA methylation. Inhibition or loss of DNA methylation is accomplished by three consecutive lentiviral transductions. The first two lentiviruses establish stable expression of dCas9 and a guide RNA, which will physically obstruct either maintenance or de novo DNA methyltransferase activity at the guide RNA target site. A third lentivirus introduces Cre recombinase to delete the dCas9 transgene, which leads to loss of dCas9 from the target site, allowing transcription factors and/or the transcription machinery to interact with the demethylated target site. This protocol requires 3"“8 months to complete owing to prolonged cell passaging times, but there is little hands-on time, and no specific skills beyond basic molecular biology techniques are necessary.
