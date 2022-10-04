ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Wbaltv.com

Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDOT shuts down Owings Mills metro stop over police activity

BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop has been evacuated due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, transportation officials said.The transit authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Perry Hall, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
LOTHIAN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
CBS News

23-year-old man shot in shoulder in westside of Downtown Baltimore

-- A 23-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in the westside of downtown Baltimore, police said. Officers were called to the 300 block of W. Lexington Street, not far from Lexington Market, about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim with a non-life-threatening wound to the shoulder.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle overturns in Nottingham crash

—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a crash on Belair Road in the Nottingham area on Thursday morning. The crash was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 8200-block of Belair Road (21236). One vehicle reportedly overturned in the southbound lanes near BJ’s Wholesale Club. One patient was trapped...
NOTTINGHAM, MD

