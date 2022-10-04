Read full article on original website
Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex. In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.
Police Still On Scene After Early Morning Murder Leaves One Dead In Prince George's County
One man was found dead inside of a home after a morning murder in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Detectives were on the scene at the home in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road all morning after a report of an unresponsive man found inside of the home around 7:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
MDOT shuts down Owings Mills metro stop over police activity
BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop has been evacuated due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, transportation officials said.The transit authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
Police Investigating Perry Hall HS Assault That Hospitalized One, Forced Brief Lockout
For the second time in as many weeks, police were called to the same Maryland high school to investigate a suspicious situation. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a reported assault near the Perry Hall HS that left at least one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police call for assistance locating a woman described as a vulnerable adult
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police need your help locating a vulnerable adult, who was last scene on the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.Ms. Celestine Moses was last scene wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings, and black sandals.Ms. Moses currently has her hair styled in blonde locs.If you know the whereabouts of Ms Celestine Moses , Police ask that you call 911.
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
Harford County firefighters battled two-story fire Thursday night
Firefighters in Harford County battled a two-story house fire Thursday night. Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to battle the fire.
Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House
A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
Parent arrested after physical altercation with students at Mervo High School
A parent was arrested Thursday after a physical altercation with some students at Mervo High School, officials told 11 News. According to city school officials, around noon, a female student was having a conflict with other students, and she let her parent in through an unauthorized door. The physical altercation...
Fire claims the life of 82-year-old Bel Air woman
82-yer-old Bel Air woman dies in fire inside her home on Linwood Avenue when she's overcome by smoke trying to get out.
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
23-year-old man shot in shoulder in westside of Downtown Baltimore
-- A 23-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in the westside of downtown Baltimore, police said. Officers were called to the 300 block of W. Lexington Street, not far from Lexington Market, about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim with a non-life-threatening wound to the shoulder.
Vehicle overturns in Nottingham crash
—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a crash on Belair Road in the Nottingham area on Thursday morning. The crash was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the 8200-block of Belair Road (21236). One vehicle reportedly overturned in the southbound lanes near BJ’s Wholesale Club. One patient was trapped...
Police make arrest after parent, students fight at Mervo
A Baltimore City parent faces assault charges after allegedly getting into a fight with students at Mervo Thursday afternoon.
23-year-old charged after stabbing and killing man in East Baltimore
Jayquann Bridgeman, 23, has been charged with first and second degree murder for stabbing and killing a 43-year-old man.
