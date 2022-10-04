West Virginia has a plan. A recruiting plan. The Mountaineers already have seventeen high school commitments in the Class of 2023, but how many more will the coaching staff attempt to add? Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that during his press conference earlier in the week, followed by a breakdown of how WVU will approach the transfer portal during this cycle. Check it out in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO