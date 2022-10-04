The Houston Astrodome is a world-renowned symbol of the city, iconic to every native even if they never stepped foot inside. Nicknamed the “eighth wonder of the world,” the "Dome" was an architectural marvel when it was unveiled in 1965 as the first fully enclosed, column-free sports coliseum. The Astrodome was designated a Texas State Antiquities Landmark in 1997 but closed its doors in 2009 after failing to pass inspection for occupancy. Though structurally sound, the building has remained empty as proposals ranging from turning it into an event center to just tearing it down have been made for its future.

