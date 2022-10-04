Read full article on original website
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
iheart.com
All The Cool Stuff Happening In Houston This Weekend!
The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8. The annual Greek festival returns to the heart of Montrose, where you can expect bountiful Greek food, wine tastings, dancing, games, and other family-friendly fun. $5; free for ages 12 and under. Friday, 5 pm to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 10 pm.
Eat of the Week: A '90s throwback Tex-Mex dish at El Tiempo in Houston
We went to the restaurant's original location and ordered the quail in its first review.
iheart.com
Houston Home With 'Stranger Things' Halloween Light Show Blows Up On TikTok
Check out this impressive local Halloween light show! It's set to a remix of the Kate Bush song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" that Stranger Things brought back into our lives over the summer. TikTok user Charlie Ray just posted the video yesterday and it's already at 1.5 Million views.
Houston's Asiatown made its great westward migration in the '90s
Amidst development, a once-thriving Asian immigrant enclave packed up and headed to Bellaire Boulevard.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Houston Chronicle
The Astrodome: '90s culture through the lens of 'Houston's Living Room'
The Houston Astrodome is a world-renowned symbol of the city, iconic to every native even if they never stepped foot inside. Nicknamed the “eighth wonder of the world,” the "Dome" was an architectural marvel when it was unveiled in 1965 as the first fully enclosed, column-free sports coliseum. The Astrodome was designated a Texas State Antiquities Landmark in 1997 but closed its doors in 2009 after failing to pass inspection for occupancy. Though structurally sound, the building has remained empty as proposals ranging from turning it into an event center to just tearing it down have been made for its future.
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
papercitymag.com
New Houston Steakhouse Lands a Michelin-Starred Chef — Andiron Promises to be a Different Kind of Meat Temple
As the Sambrooks Management Company readies for the unveiling of Andiron, its splashy new Houston steakhouse off Allen Parkway, they’ve hired a notable new chef and chef de cuisine. Owner Michael Sambrooks, whose restaurant group operates The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar and Candente, is tapping chef Louis Maldonado to take the helm as Andiron’s executive chef. Mario Da Silva gets the position of chef de cuisine at the forthcoming Houston restaurant.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas
There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
Friendswood model becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
HOUSTON — Friendswood model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, continues to make history. The winner of Miss Texas USA 2022 now holds the crown for Miss USA after winning the pageant Monday night in Nevada. Gabriel will now represent the United States in the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant,...
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Houston welcomes the country's first multi-story 3D printed home
Houston welcomes the first 3D printed, multi-level home in the U.S. Builders and researchers say the home will be energy efficient and feature concrete walls with unique curves.
