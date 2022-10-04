Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Rapper 50 Cent's 25-Year-Old Son Says $6,700 A Month In Child Support Is 'Not Enough'Chrissie MasseyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Declared a State of Emergency that Includes a $1 Billion Price TagTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NBA
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after altercation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Warriors Preseason 10-9-22
The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Sunday evening game against Golden State at the Chase Center. The game tips at 5:30 p.m on Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. FAST STARTS CONTINUE. For the third straight preseason game, the...
NBA
Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio
New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
NBA
A Deeper Look at Paolo Banchero’s Preseason Performance Against Mavs
ORLANDO -- Paolo Banchero was picked first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft for all sorts of reasons. For one, he was probably the best all-around offensive player in the draft, although as time evolves, who knows which players will make the biggest strides. Also, because of his size and strength, especially at just 19 years old, he has the potential to be a stout defender, despite some feeling before the draft that this would be one of his weaknesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Hornets in third preseason tune-up
After a long trip to Japan where the Wizards battled the Warriors in two preseason games, the Wizards are back stateside and are headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their third preseason game. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO:...
NBA
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes out indefinitely with torn left UCL
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during last night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. Figueroa (6’6”, 200) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during...
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)
NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
Trail Blazers waive Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 7, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Cacok played in two preseason games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
NBA
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
NBA
Orlando Magic Sign Free Agents Alex Morales and Jay Scrubb
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guards Alex Morales and Jay Scrubb, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed. Morales (6’6”, 195, 11/21/97) played and started in 26 games last season with Wagner College, averaging 17.6...
NBA
Jaxson Hayes medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during last night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Jazz Open Scrimmage Provides Highlights for Players and Fans
As the Utah Jazz endured an offseason full of change — whether it be team/player personnel or the colors of the organization — Saturday morning at Vivint Arena was a reminder that some things don’t change. Up to two hours prior to tipoff, fans lined the blocks...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/7/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 7, 2022. CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons. New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than...
NBA
Hornets Targeting Top-10 Status in Three Key Areas
During the first week of Training Camp, Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford identified three key areas he wants to see the team improve upon this upcoming campaign. The ultimate goal is to finish top-10 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, transition defense and second-chance scoring, something that only one squad – Utah – accomplished last season.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Nuggets (10.07.22)
This evening the Bulls welcome the Denver Nuggets to the Windy City with both squads looking to bounce back after opening preseason losses. Denver fell at home to Oklahoma City, 112-101, Monday, while the Bulls stumbled out of the gates early, falling behind by as many as 19-points before furiously rallying late, only to still come up short against New Orleans, 129-125, Tuesday at the United Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days. Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Knicks 131 (Preseason)
Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers are 1-1 after their first two preseason contests, following a 131-114 loss at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Knicks used a 46-point second quarter to pull ahead for good en route to a comfortable victory.
NBA
Reports: Lakers extend GM Rob Pelinka through 2025-26 season
The Lakers have reportedly aligned the contract of lead basketball executive with its coach, extending Rob Pelinka through the end of the 2025-26 season. That ties him to the four-year span in front of first-year coach Darvin Ham. Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the ownership group — headed by Jeanie Buss — was attempting to allow management and the coach to be “in alignment on one vision.”
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy expects to play vs. Pistons
New Orleans fans would love to see the Pelicans’ talented, full-strength lineup together in preseason, but that won’t be the case Friday, because guard CJ McCollum has already been ruled out due to right ankle soreness. However, second-year forward Trey Murphy said after Friday’s morning shootaround that he expects to play vs. Detroit (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
Comments / 0