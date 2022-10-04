ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great River Ride 2022

For 2022, we've added a new 40-mile road ride with a vineyard rest stop, otherwise, the same great routes, great scenery, great rest stops and great post-ride gathering with entertainment. Food trucks will be present for food purchase. See details for each type of ride below. Road rides. You will...
WESTFIELD, MA

