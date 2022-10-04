Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9
This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
Pitt News
Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us
Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
kidsburgh.org
7 independent Pittsburgh bookstores that families will love
Photo above used by permission from Spark Books. Encouraging news for lovers of Pittsburgh bookstores: Although things weren’t looking good for local booksellers back when big chains like Borders and Barnes & Noble (and that fledgling startup Amazon) began dominating the scene in the 1990s, our local book-selling community looks to be thriving once again. Here is a short list of a few favorites which offer a strong focus on younger readers and their families.
nextpittsburgh.com
North Park hosting all-day party with free activities and lots of beer
Allegheny County’s largest park will be hopping all day and into the night on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Allegheny County Parks Foundation hosts two of its signature events at North Park. Park ‘til Dark is a full day of free family fun, while later that evening, Pour at the Park adds adult recreation.
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
wtae.com
Emergency demolition needed after crane hits pedestrian bridge over Bigelow Boulevard
The city of Pittsburgh said an emergency demolition of a pedestrian bridge is needed after it was hit by a crane Friday morning. Bigelow Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bloomfield Bridge to Herron Avenue due to the incident. A spokesperson for Mayor Ed Gainey said the Finland Pedestrian...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair renew rivalry ranked 1st, 2nd in WPIAL Class 5A
Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair have combined for a few dramatic regular-season finales in recent years, but WPIAL schedule makers decided there’s no need to wait. It’s only Week 6, but the South Hills rivals meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Upper St. Clair with first place in the Allegheny Six up for grabs.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22
1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County
Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake
A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
Thrillist
Visit an Old Coal-Mining Town Turned Into a Cool Bike Haven
When visitors arrive in the tiny, rural Pennsylvania hamlet of Confluence, it’s often by bicycle. Nestled in the Allegheny mountains, the town is home to just around 600 people—and biking wasn’t always so popular here. For generations, life in Confluence revolved around coal mining and logging. The town hammered out a rhythm of life familiar to rural Appalachian outposts for over a century until those industries began to dry up. When opportunity floundered and left, the town found itself full of shuttered storefronts and empty eateries. Residents wondered what would save their town. They never expected it to be bikes.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
‘T’ rail car derails in Dormont, PRT says
DORMONT, Pa. — A “T” rail car has derailed on the Red Line in Dormont, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. A bus shuttle is now operating between South Hills and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook. The...
Landslide threatens historic Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides throughout our region in recent years have destroyed homes and rendered properties worthless, leaving families in the lurch.In Pittsburgh, there have been dozens of landslides, and one now threatens a historic Oakland neighborhood. Homeowners there say the city is to blame and want to be made whole.From the front, Schenley Farms Terrace is a street of impeccably maintained early 20th-century homes. But in the rear, a slow-moving tsunami of earth and mud has been cascading down the hillside all summer, threatening their very existence.For 34 years, Francoise Barrionuevo and her husband took meticulous care of their...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 7-9
It’s all rock ’n’ roll all weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:. • Rattle and Hum: A Tribute to U2, 8 p.m. Friday. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the group has been playing the greatest hits of Bono and company for more than 14 years. Tickets are $30.
Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
