ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

6 lesser-known signs of Parkinson’s, as Jeremy Paxman opens up about his diagnosis

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZD1qD_0iLJTSYk00

Jeremy Paxman has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s after a fall on icy ground while walking his dog.

“The first thing I knew was when somebody was sitting me on a bench. I’d fallen over and I made a terrible mess of my face,” the 72-year-old says in Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s, airing on Tuesday October 4 at 9pm on ITV.

He continues: “When I was in A&E, a doctor walked in and said, ‘I think you’ve got Parkinson’s.’ And it turned out that he had been watching University Challenge and had noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson Mask. I wasn’t as effusive and exuberant as normal. I had no idea.”

In the documentary, Paxman, who announced in August he was departing the legendary quiz show after 29 years, chats to The Chase’s Paul Sinha , who also has Parkinson’s, about his experience with the condition – which usually starts to show after the age of 50.

“It’s a much more complicated disease than people give it credit for, isn’t it? Because everyone associates it with the tremors,” Sinha says. “But at the moment the tremors are not really part of my diagnosis. For me, it’s the tightness and slowness of movement.”

Researchers don’t yet know exactly why people develop Parkinson’s. They believe it’s a combination of age, genetic and lifestyle factors, causing certain nerve cells to die – meaning the brain can’t produce enough dopamine to control movement properly.

“There are over 40 symptoms, ranging from pain to insomnia to anxiety,” says Rowan Wathes, associate director of the UK Parkinson’s Excellence Network (parkinsons.org.uk).

“However, people’s experiences of Parkinson’s can vary, and not everyone will experience all of these symptoms all the time.” If you’re worried about any potential symptoms, see your GP for advice.

The ‘classic’ Parkinson’s tremor can start as a small but uncontrollable movement, usually first appearing in the hand before ‘spreading’ to affect the rest of the arm, or down to the foot on the same side of the body.

“There are two common types of tremor,” Wathes says. “A resting tremor happens when someone is still and relaxed, for example when lying in bed. An action tremor happens midway through a task, when someone is trying to hold a magazine or drink from a glass.”

Here, Wathes talks through some of the less commonly known signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s…

1. Rigidity

Muscles can become tight and stiff which may affect movement in a variety of ways, such as a person not being able to swing their arms when they walk.

“Some people with Parkinson’s can struggle to turn around, get out of chairs and even turn over in bed,” says Wathes. “Simple tasks can become a lot harder, for example fastening buttons, typing or writing. Handwriting may become noticeably ‘spidery’, smaller or difficult to read.”

2. Slowness of movement

As movement slows down, a person’s coordination might be affected.

“The way they walk can look more like a shuffle and their pace might slow down,” Wathes explains. “Everyday tasks we take for granted, such as paying for shopping at a check-out or opening a packet of food, might take longer.”

3. A decreased sense of smell

“Some people notice their sense of smell, especially when it comes to familiar or favourite foods, has disappeared,” Wathes says, a condition known as hyposmia. “This can sometimes start years before other symptoms develop, even before diagnosis.”

4. The Parkinson’s mask

As mentioned by Paxman, the ‘Parkinson’s mask’ refers to the way a person’s facial muscles are affected, meaning their expressions could appear less varied, blank or sad.

“This can happen even if they are actually experiencing a strong emotion,” Wathes explains. “The medical term is hypomimia, but medication, as well as speech and language therapy, can help people experiencing this.”

5. Hallucinations

“Many people with Parkinson’s say they experience hallucinations at some point,” Wathes says, suggesting this usually happens as a side effect of medication. “But in some cases can be a symptom of Parkinson’s itself, or another condition, such as dementia.”

6. Swallowing

Wathes says people with Parkinson’s “might cough when eating or drinking, or find it difficult to keep food or drink in their mouth. Chewing food can take longer, and some people struggle to open their mouths.”

Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s will be broadcast at 9pm on on Tuesday October 4 on ITV and catch-up on the ITV Hub.

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Paxman
Person
Paul Sinha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Parkinsons#Emotion#Itv#A E#University Challenge#Chase
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian reveals she had 'incredibly rare' tumour removed from face

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has had an "incredibly rare" tumour removed from her face.The reality star said that she had a "small bump" biopsied after it was "not budging" after seven months."What [doctors] were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face," Ms Kardashian wrote on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Women who become diabetic at young age likely to begin menopause early, study shows

Women who become diabetic at a young age are likely to enter the menopause early, a new study has found. Scientists from the University of Toronto followed more than 11,000 women to understand the long-term implications of pre-menopause diabetes on women’s reproductive health. They found that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Researchers found that an early age diagnosis of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes was associated with women developing menopause early. Those with an early diabetes diagnosis were more likely to develop menopause earlier than women who did not...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

878K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy