Health Highlights: Oct. 4, 2022​

Disabled patients face discrimination from doctors. More than three decades after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors still harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. Read more

U.S. breast cancer death rates continue to fall. Researchers and clinicians have made tremendous progress in reducing deaths in the past three decades, yet a racial gap persists in the United States, a new report finds. Read more

Vaccine myths drive low uptake among U.S. kids. Only 31% of children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a COVID shot, according to a new report based on late September figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more

NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw details battle against two types of cancer. The 74-year-old said he's been treated over the past year for bladder cancer and a rare form of skin cancer, but is now "cancer-free." Read more