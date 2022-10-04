During his decade in office, Ernie Lopez proved to be responsive to constituents, open to a wide range of opinions, and effective in bringing people to the table on the way to finding compromise solutions to problems. As Ernie explained to the Cape Gazette in July 2021, “I want to make sure whoever is able to take the place after me is someone who is focused on problem solving and working together, working across the aisle and addressing the challenges that we’re facing here locally.” Which candidate – Russ Huxtable or Steve Smyk – would meet Ernie’s test?

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO