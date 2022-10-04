Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Huxtable is right choice as senator for 6th District
The voters will have a stark choice when voting Nov. 8 for who will represent the 6th District in the Delaware Senate. Russ Huxtable is aligned with the values of the 6th District. He will champion responsible growth and affordable housing. He will be a strong advocate for a woman’s right to choose, LGBTQ rights and other Democratic causes. He will fight to bring tax dollars to Sussex County, and to make county council slow down development and adhere to a comprehensive growth plan.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Supreme Court to decide on vote-by-mail law
Delaware Supreme Court justices heard arguments for and against voting by mail and same-day voter registration Oct. 6 in a case that has implications for people who expect to mail ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Attorneys Jane Brady and Julianne Murray filed separate lawsuits against the vote-by-mail law after...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable a better choice to replace Lopez
During his decade in office, Ernie Lopez proved to be responsive to constituents, open to a wide range of opinions, and effective in bringing people to the table on the way to finding compromise solutions to problems. As Ernie explained to the Cape Gazette in July 2021, “I want to make sure whoever is able to take the place after me is someone who is focused on problem solving and working together, working across the aisle and addressing the challenges that we’re facing here locally.” Which candidate – Russ Huxtable or Steve Smyk – would meet Ernie’s test?
Comments / 0