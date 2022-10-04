ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Let’s Ignore Kanye West & Put Some Respect On Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Name

Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Everything We Know About MasterChef: Dessert Masters 2023

From Minoli De Silva's Sri Lankan dishes to Reynold Poernomo's exquisite desserts, MasterChef Australia has exposed us to an abundance of delicious food and entertainment over the years. Now the popular cooking franchise is introducing a spin-off series that will focus particularly on sweet treats, and who can say no...
TV SHOWS
Refinery29

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In October 2022

It's hard to believe, but October is already here. That means spring cleaning, Halloween costume planning and finally packing away the matching sweats. But even though we have warmer days ahead, La Niña seems to be here to stay, so we'll likely be spending a lot more time indoors. The good news is, Stan is coming through with the goods this October, with heaps of new reality TV, RuPaul and even Christmas movies to get you into the festive spirit.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skincare#Skin Dryness#Dry Skin#Fashion Week#French#Drunk Elephant#Parisian
Refinery29

Black Women Gamers Are Winning Despite Facing Misogynoir On Twitch

ICYMI, Black women gamers are winning in the world of online streaming. Digital creator Katie “PikaChulita” Robinson and UK streamer Danielle “Ebonix'' Udogaranya are proof of that, breaking barriers and finding success in an industry initially built to keep them out. In 2020, Udogaranya, the co-founder of Black Twitch UK, became the first Black woman in the UK to be a Twitch partner. And this year, Robinson was one of four honored in Doritos’ Solid Black Changemakers Initiative, which provides resources and a platform for Black changemakers using innovation to give back to their communities. She shared $200,000 with her fellow honorees and received $25,000 to donate to the charity of her choice, CodeCrew, a win that culminated in attending the BET Awards in June.
TECHNOLOGY
Refinery29

Is Social Media Ruining Our Holidays?

I’m old enough to remember the chokehold Lonely Planet guides had over holidays. If you were visiting a country you’d never been to before, you hightailed it to the local second-hand bookstore and picked up The Bible – a tattered copy of the Lonely Planet for that region. Written by a handful of travel writers, each edition gave you the bones of your itineraries – where to stay, what to see. We figured the rest out as we went.
TRAVEL
Refinery29

A Week In Newstead, Brisbane, As A Financial Analyst On $88,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Refinery29

Can Fashion Be Healing? Content Creator Simi Muhumuza Says Absolutely

In a sea of social media sameness, it’s incredibly refreshing to scroll through content creator and model Simi Muhumuza’s Instagram and Tik Tok pages, where she goes by @simimoonlight. There, you’ll find a colorful mix of GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, Black-owned fashion, cultural commentary, personal reflections, and more recently, her Style Therapy series. A former psychology student, Muhumuza uses this series as a way to talk to her nearly 500,000-strong audience about everything from outfit repetition confidence to how style can help fuel your personal growth.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Love Triangle’s Yannick Samarasinghe Responds To That ‘Basketball Player’ Comment

Spoilers ahead. In a world of dating apps and social media, there's never been a greater focus on physical appearance when considering a potential date. However, Stan's new reality TV show, Love Triangle aims to challenge this by asking six Aussies to select someone to date after merely chatting to two people via text message where no mention of what they actually look like is allowed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy