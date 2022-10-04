Read full article on original website
Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
Black Women Gamers Are Winning Despite Facing Misogynoir On Twitch
ICYMI, Black women gamers are winning in the world of online streaming. Digital creator Katie “PikaChulita” Robinson and UK streamer Danielle “Ebonix'' Udogaranya are proof of that, breaking barriers and finding success in an industry initially built to keep them out. In 2020, Udogaranya, the co-founder of Black Twitch UK, became the first Black woman in the UK to be a Twitch partner. And this year, Robinson was one of four honored in Doritos’ Solid Black Changemakers Initiative, which provides resources and a platform for Black changemakers using innovation to give back to their communities. She shared $200,000 with her fellow honorees and received $25,000 to donate to the charity of her choice, CodeCrew, a win that culminated in attending the BET Awards in June.
Is Social Media Ruining Our Holidays?
I’m old enough to remember the chokehold Lonely Planet guides had over holidays. If you were visiting a country you’d never been to before, you hightailed it to the local second-hand bookstore and picked up The Bible – a tattered copy of the Lonely Planet for that region. Written by a handful of travel writers, each edition gave you the bones of your itineraries – where to stay, what to see. We figured the rest out as we went.
Can Fashion Be Healing? Content Creator Simi Muhumuza Says Absolutely
In a sea of social media sameness, it’s incredibly refreshing to scroll through content creator and model Simi Muhumuza’s Instagram and Tik Tok pages, where she goes by @simimoonlight. There, you’ll find a colorful mix of GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, Black-owned fashion, cultural commentary, personal reflections, and more recently, her Style Therapy series. A former psychology student, Muhumuza uses this series as a way to talk to her nearly 500,000-strong audience about everything from outfit repetition confidence to how style can help fuel your personal growth.
