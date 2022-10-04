ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'

Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
KTVB

Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'

It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
KTVB

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser

Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
