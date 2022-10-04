It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO