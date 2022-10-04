Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Bold' New Portraits Are Sending a Message, Royal Expert Says (Exclusive)
Making a statement without any words at all. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released some regal portraits, just days after the official royal portraits were released, in which they were notably absent. Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the couple's classy photos, and the significance...
KTVB
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Kate Middleton has been keeping a busy schedule since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month. The 40-year-old Princess of Wales has recently traveled to Northern Ireland, Wales, and visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital maternity unit. On Friday, the mother of three released a special video message for...
Prince William’s Split From Kate Middleton Was ‘Horrifying’ to a Former Royal Butler
A former royal butler dished on what it was like working for the family in the early days of Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton and how their brief split was "horrifying" to him.
KTVB
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Cocktail-Making Competition, Sip on the Job: Watch!
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a little friendly competition during their trip to Northern Ireland. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to the Trademarket, an outdoor space that hosts local food and drink vendors from across the region. During their visit, William, 40, and Kate, 41, tried their hand at mixology.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Hailey Bieber Praises 'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Amid Kanye West Drama
Hailey Bieber has spoken out in Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's favor after Kanye West slammed her for her opinions on his controversial new line. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share her thoughts. "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" Bieber wrote over...
KTVB
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
KTVB
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
KTVB
Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'
Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'
It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
KTVB
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser
Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
Comments / 0