Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are now becoming available, following rollouts that began last week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the latest set of app updates, Google users can add Lock Screen widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News, as well. However, the two most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are still pending. And Google has yet to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some reason, despite the fact that easy access to your daily schedule is one of the better use cases for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO