Mental Health

Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Download Apps on Roku TV?

If you have a Roku TV, you might not have many channels that come along with your Roku subscription. But, you can still access extensive lists of free and premium channels on your Roku devices. You can download your preferred apps and enjoy streaming your favorite channel on your Roku TV.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
VIDEO GAMES
thebiochronicle.com

Upload Files as Attachment using Apex Salesforce

The content you are about to read will show you how to upload files as attachments using Apex in Salesforce. You will learn about the different methods available for doing this, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each. By the end, you should have a good understanding of...
SOFTWARE
thebiochronicle.com

Integrating Content Into Your Marketing Channel

Content marketing is highly cost-effective for generating leads instead of paid searches. For example, there are sites containing attractive blogs with 55% high traffic, and blogs are a statistically highly effective tool for brand-building used by SEO Perth services. Whenever they are used effectively, content marketing becomes the potential device...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Google begins rolling out its iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

Google’s set of iOS 16 widgets are now becoming available, following rollouts that began last week with updates to the Chrome and Drive apps. With the latest set of app updates, Google users can add Lock Screen widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News, as well. However, the two most in-demand widget releases — Search and Maps — are still pending. And Google has yet to announce plans to launch a Google Calendar widget, for some reason, despite the fact that easy access to your daily schedule is one of the better use cases for iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Why Do People Prefer Android Over iOS?

Most people have experience using both iOS and Android devices. While there are many factors to consider, such as the color and design, some people are more drawn to a certain operating system than others. Some prefer Android, while others swear by iOS. Here’s why most people prefer using an...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

From Native to React Native

As a decade-long native Java Android developer, my background in mobile app development dates back to Android 2.3, a time before Google Play even existed. Not to mention I have always written Android apps in Java. During this time, I have had my fair share of trysts with libraries, frameworks, and all sorts of layers aimed to make app development faster, easier, quicker to start or in other words, cool!
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser in 2022

According to a report by Atlas VPN on Wednesday, Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser on the market. So far, in 2022, the browser had 303 vulnerabilities, totaling 3,159 cumulative vulnerabilities. These figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering Janurary 1, 2022 to October 5,...
TECHNOLOGY
thebiochronicle.com

Top Web Services of Windows Hosting Plans 2022

Windows Hosting is one of the web services hosted on servers running Microsoft Windows Server. If you’ve had a lot of success with Windows on desktop computers and would like to continue using it, this option may be the best. Supporters of Windows Hosting plans will tell you that it is one of the most straightforward web hosting products to work with and expand your site’s functionality.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is the CryptoTab Browser? Is It Safe to Use?

The CryptoTab Browser generates controversy because it claims to mine Bitcoin for free as you surf the internet and access your favorite websites. CryptoTab only requires that you install it and sign in with a Gmail account to start earning "free Bitcoins." Quite simple. However, does it work? Should you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out

AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several anti-stalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
CELL PHONES
salestechstar.com

Scanbot SDK Releases New Barcode Scanner Demo App on iOS and Android

Scanbot SDK released a new demo app to showcase the capabilities of their fast and reliable Barcode Scanner SDK. The “Scanbot SDK: Barcode Scanning” app is now available for free on the App and Play Store. The Scanbot Barcode Scanner SDK turns any smartphone, tablet, or wearable device...
CELL PHONES

