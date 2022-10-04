Read full article on original website
Storm leaves behind 8-foot cliffs across Bay Head; costs could soar on next round of replenishment
Coastal towns are assessing the damage to the dune system left behind by the storm in Ocean County.
STORM WATCH: Pounding rain, wind leave Jersey Shore communities flooded
Coastal flooding has been a problem for communities along the north and south shores, especially for those near the bay.
Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore
In Sea Isle City, the streets looked more like rivers. The Action Cam captured a mail delivery truck plowing its way through high waters.
Bloomfield issues boil water advisory for entire town following water main break
Residents in the area have been experiencing little to no water pressure at all.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, flooding closes several sections of 440 in Jersey City
Heavy rain across the state led to street flooding Tuesday, including in Jersey City, where portions of 440 were closed.
STORM WATCH: Stormy conditions eat away at dunes, cause beach erosion along the Jersey Shore
Beaches along the Jersey Shore, including Bay Head, are taking a beating from conditions after days of strong winds and waves. In some towns, erosion is a big concern.
Sunny skies this weekend for NYC
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be sunny skies over the weekend. Tonight: A chilly night with increasing clouds and a slight chance of passing showers, lows from the upper 40s to the low 50s, winds NW from 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Partly sunny, a cooler...
Monmouth County beaches take toll from heavy rainfall
New Jersey has been getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, and Monmouth County’s beaches are seeing the heaviest toll.
Residents Angered Over Reckless Driving During Bad Weather In Egg Harbor Township
South Jersey and all of the Jersey shore are currently dealing with the remnants of the devastating storm that rocked southwestern Florida. Once what was left of Hurricane Ian reached the coastline of the Garden State, luckily it didn't have enough strength left to completely ravage our shores. With that...
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
NYC winter predictions: Here’s how 2 early forecasts stack up as Dec. approaches
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While chilly conditions on Staten Island are expected to dissipate later this week, again giving way to fall weather, the borough is just months away from the arrival of winter and the potential of snow impacting the area. After New York City’s last winter saw...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Early NYC winter forecast: Will we get a lot of snow? AccuWeather issues predictions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly blasts of cold, autumn air this week are giving Staten Islanders an early preview of winter weather, but long-term forecasters are already looking ahead to see how New York City will fare during the coldest months of the year. AccuWeather issued its early winter...
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
LIRR to start offering service in both directions at Elmont station beginning next week
Last year, fans who took the train to the game could only use it if their return trip was on the Hempstead branch.
An entertainment corridor is planned for a New Jersey highway
For years, as more and more shopping has been taking place online, a growing number of businesses along Route 18 in East Brunswick have been forced to shut down, but plans are in the works to revitalize the area in a very big way. According to East Brunswick Mayor Brad...
You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ
Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
