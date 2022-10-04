ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

News 12

Sunny skies this weekend for NYC

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be sunny skies over the weekend. Tonight: A chilly night with increasing clouds and a slight chance of passing showers, lows from the upper 40s to the low 50s, winds NW from 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Partly sunny, a cooler...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ

Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

