The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland. Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO