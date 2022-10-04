PHILADELPHIA — They may have white-knuckled it until nearly the end of the regular season, but the Philadelphia Phillies are in the playoffs. So even though some fans might choose to linger on the fact that they went 11-14 in the month of September, had to salvage a win in the final series of the regular season, nearly blew a comfortable lead in the wild-card standings and needed an even bigger collapse by the Milwaukee Brewers down the stretch to get in, the Phils can be excused for wanting to celebrate the end of an 11-year postseason drought.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO