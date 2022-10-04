Read full article on original website
Rookie RB Dameon Piece Leads Texans To First Win of Year vs. Jaguars
The Texans are finally back in the win column, after taking down their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Teases 'Comeback Tour'
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to make his return to the field in just a few weeks, and he let everybody know on social media.
Phillies release hype video to get fans fired up for the playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — They may have white-knuckled it until nearly the end of the regular season, but the Philadelphia Phillies are in the playoffs. So even though some fans might choose to linger on the fact that they went 11-14 in the month of September, had to salvage a win in the final series of the regular season, nearly blew a comfortable lead in the wild-card standings and needed an even bigger collapse by the Milwaukee Brewers down the stretch to get in, the Phils can be excused for wanting to celebrate the end of an 11-year postseason drought.
