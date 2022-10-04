Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January

Manchester United will not stop Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving the club in January, according to reports.

The Portuguese icon's United future has been the subject of speculation ever since he informed the club in July that he wanted to move on .

An exit never came to fruition, but The Telegraph claim that Ronaldo will be allowed to depart during the next transfer window should a suitable offer come in.

Chelsea , Napoli and Bayern Munich were all said to be interested in signing Ronaldo this summer – while Saudi champions Al-Hilal recently revealed that they "negotiated with" the 37-year-old but were impeded by a transfer ban .

Ronaldo re-joined United from Juventus in August last year, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid .

But his second spell at the club where he first made a name for himself the best part of two decades ago has often been less than harmonious. Despite scoring a squad-high 24 goals in all competitions last season, many have argued that Ronaldo has hindered the overall performance of the team.

Having finished as runners-up to Manchester City in 2020/21, United dropped to sixth in the Premier League last term under Ralf Rangnick – who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December.

After an abysmal start to 2022/23 under new manager Erik ten Hag, United kickstarted their season with victory over Liverpool, sparking a four-match winning run – with Ronaldo, who has made only one league start this term, coming on as a substitute in each game.

But Sunday's 6-3 derby humiliation away to Manchester City showed how far they still have to go in order to compete for top honours again. During the game at the Etihad Stadium, Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as he was left on the bench.

