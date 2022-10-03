ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
moneytalksnews.com

Target’s Early Black Friday Deals Just Started

This might be early Octoer, but it’s already early Black Friday at Target. The retailer’s fall Target Deal Days sale kicked off today, with hundreds of thousands of deals both in stores and online. It runs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Target describes the event as offering “3 days...
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Two TVs Together?

You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
ZDNet

Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130

Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
House Digest

How Much Does It Cost To Install A Garage Door Opener?

Like most things in life, paying to have a new garage door opener installed tends to be a lot pricer than if you complete the installation yourself. According to Home Depot, a basic garage door opener installation will cost you around $100, although other online sources list the service as being much more expensive, and this doesn't take into account the cost of the opener itself.
