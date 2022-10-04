Read full article on original website
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win
Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic: Christopher Nkunku scores in dramatic Champions League encounter
Christopher Nkunku scored for RB Leipzig as they beat Celtic 3-1 in a dramatic Champions League encounter, which included two VAR interventions and a Joe Hart howler. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Chelsea are close to signing Nkunku, and the forward showed just why he is so sought after in Europe.
QPR 2-1 Reading: Lyndon Dykes scores twice to send Mick Beale's Rangers up to third
QPR leapfrogged Reading and moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Norwich by coming from behind to beat the Royals 2-1 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men fell behind to an Andy Carroll penalty (30) shortly after they had controversially been denied one of their own when Sam Hutchinson's blatant handball was not spotted by the officials.
Kyle Walker: Manchester City and England full-back undergoes groin surgery | World Cup spot at risk
Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury. Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Walker came into the game feeling a niggle in his groin, which worsened during the game and he was taken off just before half-time.
Liverpool weigh up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany's Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has confirmed that his club held discussions over signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - but opted against a move.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'have to be more unpredictable' to return to their highest level
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "have to be more unpredictable" to get back to their best and acknowledged low confidence has hit their previously relentless pressing game. Liverpool come into Sunday's Super Sunday clash at Arsenal on the back of only two wins from their last five games, and having kept only two clean sheets in their nine Premier League matches so far.
Burnley 1-1 Stoke City: Harry Clarke earns late point for Potters
Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Harry Clarke's late header earned Stoke City a point at Turf Moor. The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.
Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football
After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
Steve Cooper exclusive: Nottingham Forest boss on his contract extension, Premier League pressure and uniting his new squad
"I want to be the guy who stands up at the front and can show we can get through this." That was the determined statement of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper when we sat down on Friday at the club's training ground, just a couple of hours after confirmation he had been handed a contract extension to do just that.
Why has Tottenham's form dipped and what can Antonio Conte do to improve them?
Tottenham face Brighton on Saturday having failed to win three of their last four games, but what's behind the poor results?. The loss of in-form Dejan Kulusevski to a hamstring injury was undeniably a blow, but the summer signing of Richarlison at Tottenham was designed for these situations. The Brazilian...
Peter Wright comments on MVG's 'mediocre game' | Michael van Gerwen: I'm still winning titles
Peter Wright commented on Michael van Gerwen's current form, believing that players have caught up with MVG's 'mediocre game'. Van Gerwen argued that while his form isn't great, he's still winning titles.
Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?
Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
Hull City's Pedro Martins talks break down, chairman Acun Ilicali confirms, leaving Andy Dawson in caretaker charge
Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali has confirmed that negotiations have ended with Pedro Martins about the vacant managerial position. The Tigers dismissed Shota Arveladze after eight months at the helm just hours before their game against Luton last Friday and are on the hunt for a new manager. Martins looked...
Rangers: Champions League defeats will make us stronger, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is adamant Rangers' gruelling Champions League experience this season will be making them a stronger team on the domestic front. The Ibrox men have struggled with the demands of Europe's elite competition so far, losing all three of their group matches against Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool by a combined score of 9-0.
Paper Talk: Is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time at Southampton coming to a close?
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Ralph Hasenhuttl's time at Southampton is coming to a close as the club consider the timing of the Austrian coach's departure. Everton will have to pay only £4.5m to sign England international Conor Coady from Wolves next summer. Steve...
England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley
England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
Preston 1-0 West Brom: Emil Riis scores winner as pressure mounts on Baggies boss Steve Bruce
Preston earned their first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, sending the Baggies tumbling into the Championship relegation zone to pile further pressure on under-fire manager Steve Bruce. Striker Emil Riis was the matchwinner, the Dane's goal - only Preston's fourth of the campaign...
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged
Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
