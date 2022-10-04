ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win

Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
SkySports

QPR 2-1 Reading: Lyndon Dykes scores twice to send Mick Beale's Rangers up to third

QPR leapfrogged Reading and moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Norwich by coming from behind to beat the Royals 2-1 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men fell behind to an Andy Carroll penalty (30) shortly after they had controversially been denied one of their own when Sam Hutchinson's blatant handball was not spotted by the officials.
SkySports

Kyle Walker: Manchester City and England full-back undergoes groin surgery | World Cup spot at risk

Kyle Walker is a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar after Manchester City confirmed the full-back has had "successful" surgery on a groin injury. Walker was forced off in the first half of City's 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Walker came into the game feeling a niggle in his groin, which worsened during the game and he was taken off just before half-time.
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'have to be more unpredictable' to return to their highest level

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "have to be more unpredictable" to get back to their best and acknowledged low confidence has hit their previously relentless pressing game. Liverpool come into Sunday's Super Sunday clash at Arsenal on the back of only two wins from their last five games, and having kept only two clean sheets in their nine Premier League matches so far.
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Stoke City: Harry Clarke earns late point for Potters

Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Harry Clarke's late header earned Stoke City a point at Turf Moor. The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
SkySports

Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?

Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
SkySports

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus

Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
SkySports

Rangers: Champions League defeats will make us stronger, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is adamant Rangers' gruelling Champions League experience this season will be making them a stronger team on the domestic front. The Ibrox men have struggled with the demands of Europe's elite competition so far, losing all three of their group matches against Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool by a combined score of 9-0.
SkySports

England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley

England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged

Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
