East Lansing, MI

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
College football predictions for Week 6's biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule

Than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend's biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama's primetime showdown with Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
UNC-Miami: Mack Brown and Tar Heel Coordinators Break Down the Hurricanes

On Saturday, North Carolina (4-1) goes on the road to face a struggling Miami team (2-2) in a game with major ACC Coastal implications. Coming off a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last week, the Tar Heels are looking for their second conference win of the season and their fourth-straight victory over the Hurricanes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Michigan week: Coach Adam Henry Q&A

Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry met with the media earlier this week to talk about his players and how they are progressing. Peegs.com was there and we have the question and answer session that the IU assistant did with the assembled reporters. Q – On what they saw in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
