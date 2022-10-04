Read full article on original website
Curve and Fidesmo partner on wearable payments
British financial super app Curve has forged an alliance with Sweden’s Fidesmo to explore the increasing popularity of wearable payment devices. As part of the tie-up, Curve users in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to add several payment cards to Fidesmo partner devices, including rings, bracelets, keyrings, watches, and pens.
ZenLedger taps BitPay for crypto payments acceptance
Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics provider ZenLedger has selected cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to add cryptocurrency as a mode of payment for its products. With the move, ZenLedger aims to provide crypto traders across the globe with access to comprehensive functionality. By accepting payments in crypto, the firm will...
EU imposes ban on all Russian crypto-asset wallets
The European Union (EU) has imposed a complete ban on cross-border payments from Russian crypto accounts, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This ban is part of the eighth package of sanctions against Russia for its military incursion against Ukraine. Existing restrictions on crypto assets have been...
Mastercard, Ravelin team up to minimise quick commerce fraud
US-based payments giant Mastercard has forged an alliance with machine learning fraud platform Ravelin to develop an improved fraud prevention solution for quick commerce merchants. The partnership is driven by the increasing trend in online grocery orders, which grew by over 50% during the Covid-19 pandemic. The trend is estimated...
