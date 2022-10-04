UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Center for Human Development) Use of fentanyl continues to rise within Oregon and across the United States. Colored fentanyl in forms similar to sidewalk chalk and rainbow blocks that look like candies, create an additional safety concern for our community, especially children and the opioid-naïve who may mistake the drug for candy or a toy, or those willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring. This is especially concerning with Halloween rapidly approaching.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO