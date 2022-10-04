Read full article on original website
Pandemic-induced gathering space in Walla Walla to become permanent
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla was created for people to safely gather outside. As restrictions constantly changed throughout the pandemic, the City said it was a location were people could...
goeasternoregon.com
Brass Fire takes the stage in Pendleton
PENDLETON — When Brad Rozema describes the band Brass Fire, often he first has to dispel the stereotype that those unfamiliar with the group jump to — that it’s a loud brass band. The truth is that, while sporting a large horn section, Brass Fire features musicians...
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open
THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
nbcrightnow.com
Residents concerned over street striping in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
nbcrightnow.com
8 weeks later Pendleton mill fire still smoldering, cause "undetermined"
PENDLETON, Ore.- The cause of the fire has been classified as "undetermined...accidental in nature." According to the Pendleton Fire Department crews are still working, eight weeks after the fire, to stop the smoldering.
What’s going on with the Safeway off US 395 in Kennewick?
KENNEWICK – The Safeway store off US 395 in Kennewick is closing its doors and it is causing a lot of buzz on local social media channels. Signs were posted on store windows “Sale on Everything” and “Total Inventory Blowout”. There were even people with large signs walking up and down the sidewalk Wednesday, letting drivers know about the massive inventory sale.
Umatilla County, Hermiston and Umatilla cities reach agreement with Amazon Web Services for payments in lieu of taxes
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a deal for Amazon Web Services Inc. to make payments in lieu of taxes on the four new data centers it’s building in the county. The board signed off on the four enterprise zone agreements at its meeting Wednesday,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
“Rainbow Fentanyl” and Carfentanyl Present in Eastern Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Center for Human Development) Use of fentanyl continues to rise within Oregon and across the United States. Colored fentanyl in forms similar to sidewalk chalk and rainbow blocks that look like candies, create an additional safety concern for our community, especially children and the opioid-naïve who may mistake the drug for candy or a toy, or those willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring. This is especially concerning with Halloween rapidly approaching.
northeastoregonnow.com
Irrigon, Umatilla Among Those Getting Funds for Emergency Preparedness
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that Oregon will receive a combined more than $1.1 million in Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration funds for crucial emergency preparedness. “The past few years of raging wildfires, floods, hail storms, power outages and ice have only reinforced the need to...
Umatilla County lifts nonagricultural burn ban
UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has lifted the temporary ban on nonagricultural burning in the county. The lifting of the burn ban excludes lands in Umatilla County under the jurisdiction of the state of Oregon, the United States government, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and areas in rural fire districts.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
nbcrightnow.com
Airsoft gun scare causes lockdowns at Walla Walla schools
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
PLANetizen
Smart Growth Plan Hopes to Rein in Sprawl in Walla Walla
With their town surrounded by valuable agricultural land, officials in Walla Walla, Washington are particularly attuned to the need to rein in sprawl and encourage smart growth as the population grows. As Patrick Sisson explains in Planning Magazine, when it came time to update the city’s comprehensive plan, the city’s planners worked to reform and streamline complicated, outdated zoning codes and support more density and multifamily development.
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
Commercial building and vehicle fires in Walla Walla deemed suspicious
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters and medics from across the region converged at a commercial building near the intersection of N 12th Ave & W Rees Ave where a suspicious fire consumed the structure and surrounding cars. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, the initial reports of a...
Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line
(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
