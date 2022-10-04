ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 0

Related
goeasternoregon.com

Brass Fire takes the stage in Pendleton

PENDLETON — When Brad Rozema describes the band Brass Fire, often he first has to dispel the stereotype that those unfamiliar with the group jump to — that it’s a loud brass band. The truth is that, while sporting a large horn section, Brass Fire features musicians...
PENDLETON, OR
Chronicle

Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Society
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Society
nwsportsmanmag.com

Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open

THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Residents concerned over street striping in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - A concerned resident in Richland is worried about the safety of her kids after city crews finished paving McMurray St. near Jason Lee Elementary School. The resident told me she has seen many people who drive McMurray St. and appear confused because the yellow and white lines are not painted.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Local Life#Parks And Recreation#Nonprofits#Localevent#Alcohol#German#Hill Meat Company
elkhornmediagroup.com

“Rainbow Fentanyl” and Carfentanyl Present in Eastern Oregon

UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Center for Human Development) Use of fentanyl continues to rise within Oregon and across the United States. Colored fentanyl in forms similar to sidewalk chalk and rainbow blocks that look like candies, create an additional safety concern for our community, especially children and the opioid-naïve who may mistake the drug for candy or a toy, or those willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring. This is especially concerning with Halloween rapidly approaching.
UNION COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Irrigon, Umatilla Among Those Getting Funds for Emergency Preparedness

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that Oregon will receive a combined more than $1.1 million in Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration funds for crucial emergency preparedness. “The past few years of raging wildfires, floods, hail storms, power outages and ice have only reinforced the need to...
UMATILLA, OR
EDNPub

Umatilla County lifts nonagricultural burn ban

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has lifted the temporary ban on nonagricultural burning in the county. The lifting of the burn ban excludes lands in Umatilla County under the jurisdiction of the state of Oregon, the United States government, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and areas in rural fire districts.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick

Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
nbcrightnow.com

Airsoft gun scare causes lockdowns at Walla Walla schools

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
WALLA WALLA, WA
PLANetizen

Smart Growth Plan Hopes to Rein in Sprawl in Walla Walla

With their town surrounded by valuable agricultural land, officials in Walla Walla, Washington are particularly attuned to the need to rein in sprawl and encourage smart growth as the population grows. As Patrick Sisson explains in Planning Magazine, when it came time to update the city’s comprehensive plan, the city’s planners worked to reform and streamline complicated, outdated zoning codes and support more density and multifamily development.
WALLA WALLA, WA
105.5 The Fan

Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
BOISE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line

(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy