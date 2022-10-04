12th Annual Hope Project set

Becky Spell Vann and Jennifer Brewer standing outside Tim’s Gift. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

Tim’s Gift has been a staple in the Clinton community for well over a decade, with thousands of Carolina citizens visiting the outreach located on Northeast Boulevard in need of anything from medical equipment to prayer.

Tim’s Gift operates solely through donations and the annual Project Hope tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go straight back into the community in the way of donating equipment, helping with medical bills, or even gas cards to those in need.

The 12th Annual Hope Project will be held at the Coharie Country Club on Oct 21.

There will be a 50-50 drawing for prizes and food will be served, the tickets are only a dollar a piece. You can register for the even on their website timsgift.com or sign up on arrival. This event helps Tim’s Gift Charity to continue operations and helping Carolinians when they need it the most. Everyone is invited to come out to Coharie and sign up.