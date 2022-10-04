Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
KATV
Arkansas renters still having trouble keeping up with rent; ranks 7th in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A recent study conducted by analysts at MyElistingnews.com said that 20% of renters in Arkansas are having trouble keeping up with rent this Fall. According to the research, Arkansas has the seventh-highest rate in rate in the nation. Due to rising inflation, housing costs, and...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas tax revenue surplus near $175 million in the first fiscal quarter
Arkansas’ tax revenue surplus is almost $175 million to end the first quarter of Arkansas’ fiscal year (July-September 2022). Total revenue in the three month period was $2.08 billion, up 6.4% compared to the same period in 2021 and up 9.2% above forecast. State tax coffers ended the...
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
talkbusiness.net
Entergy Arkansas receives approval for 250-megawatt solar farm near Osceola
Entergy Arkansas, a utility of New Orleans-based Entergy Corp., has received regulatory approval for a 250-megawatt solar farm near Osceola in Mississippi County, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 4) news release. The nearly 2,100-acre farm will be capable of generating enough energy to power more than 40,000 homes. The Driver...
Arkansas House panel recommends public school funding plan that includes teacher raises
The Arkansas House and Senate education committees on Tuesday split on supporting public school funding recommendations that include additional money for increased teacher salaries. In a voice vote, the House Education Committee approved the proposal while Senators opposed it. The proposed funding formula, called the matrix, approved by House committee members Tuesday would increase funding […] The post Arkansas House panel recommends public school funding plan that includes teacher raises appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas meat inspection program earns federal approval
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state legislators, agriculture industry leaders, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Oct. 4 approval of the state meat inspection program, finalized in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The state meat inspection program will allow...
postnewsgroup.com
Chris Jones, Candidate for Arkansas Governor, to Visit Oakland
Dr. Chris Jones, former head of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a nonprofit organization based in North Little Rock, is running for governor of the state as a Democrat in the 2022 race. A newcomer to politics, Jones, 44, said he had been turned off by the political divisions and chaos of the past few years. Jones has received wide acceptance by Arkansans with recent endorsement by prominent citizens of Arkansas.
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
mcnews.online
Some Medicare Recipients Could Qualify for New Options
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (October 3, 2022) — When the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Enrollment Period begins October 15, some Medicare beneficiaries could qualify for new plans through Arkansas Blue Medicare. In addition to current BlueMedicare HMO, PPOs, private fee-for-service plans (PFFS) and prescription drug plans (PDP), beginning in 2023,...
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
U of A offering free application day for Arkansas students
The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday it is making it more affordable for students who live in the Natural State to apply as application fees will be waived for three days.
Arkansas wife sentenced after using $140K+ of husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
An Arkansas military veteran’s wife was sentenced Tuesday for using more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs.
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
ucanews.live
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
