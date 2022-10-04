Read full article on original website
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!
When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro
The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on OWGR points: "A great way to keep its credibility"
Phil Mickelson believes LIV Golf's decision to strike a 'strategic alliance' with the MENA Tour in order for their tournaments to now receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is "good for all parties" moving forwards. Mickelson was speaking to the media ahead of this week's LIV Golf Bangkok tournament...
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
7 things I noticed while inspecting major-winner Lydia Ko’s gear
I’ll be the first to admit an LPGA gear dive has been a long time coming. Tracking PGA Tour equipment trends is highly enjoyable, but if you want a better idea of the equipment setups you should be trying — the swing speeds of the top female golfers are more comparable to the average male golfer — take a look at the LPGA.
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"
One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
CONFIRMED: LIV Golf WILL receive OWGR points after MENA Tour announcement
The MENA Tour has officially announced a strategic alliance with the LIV Golf Tour which will see their events qualify for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The alliance will "boost" the MENA Tour's development programs and will qualify the LIV Golf Tour for world ranking points, something they didn't have before.
Golf Twitter enjoyed THIS moment: "What's his opinion on shotgun starts?"
2023 Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson touched down in Rome this week for the "year to go" celebrations which of course descended into chatter about that tour and what role Tiger Woods would occupy for the U.S. side. Johnson and Donald were involved in a number of...
Notah Begay on Tiger Woods comeback schedule: "He might surprise everybody"
Tiger Woods should make his next appearance on the PGA Tour at the PNC Championship in December, albeit an unofficial tournament. The golf world was treated to a thrilling week in 2021 when Woods and his son Charlie teed it up together in the popular father-and-son event which takes place days before Christmas.
Phil Mickelson sinks MONSTER putt during opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok
Phil Mickelson proved there is life in the old dog yet as he holed a monster putt during the opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok. Mickelson was just off the green at the par-4 14th hole at Stonehill when he rolled back the years, sinking this snaking putt. WATCH:. Mickelson...
Jon Rahm in contention for "incredible" third win at Open de Espana after 64
Jon Rahm started his pursuit of a third win at the acciona Open de Espana in strong style on Thursday, an accolade that would equal the great Seve Ballesteros. The former World No.1 carded a 7-under-par 64 in the first round at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain to sit behind only Ashun Wu, who went one better than the home favourite on the day.
Dustin Johnson on LIV Golf Tour? "We are NOT a joke!"
Dustin Johnson says he believes the media and golf world is finally starting to realise the LIV Golf Invitational Series is "not a joke" despite admitting he did not know "what was going on" during their curtain-raising event at Centurion Club in June. Johnson, who may have recently landed himself...
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim impress YET AGAIN at Shriners Children's Open on PGA Tour
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim are back on the PGA Tour this week and their exciting form did not wilt in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open. Tom Kim, who has emerged as one of the biggest personalities in the game since the Presidents Cup, shot a bogey-free score of 65 on Thursday at TPC Summerlin.
Analyst and close friend says Tiger ‘might surprise everybody’ this fall
There has been plenty of negative speculation regarding Tiger Woods ability to play competitive golf in the future. It was viewed as a troubling sign that Woods wasn’t able to attend to Presidents Cup due to “physical limitations” and instead had to conference with American team captain Davis Love III over the phone.
WATCH: The PGA Tour debutant who swings cack-handed and wears two (!) gloves
Ordinarily you wouldn't bat an eyelid if you tuned into the PGA Tour this week for the Shriners Children's Open and saw the name Patrick Welch on the leader board. But if he does manage to shoot a low number to get into the mix you'll certainly notice him as not only does he hold the club cack-handed, he also wears two gloves.
