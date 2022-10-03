Read full article on original website
Biden is calling for marijuana possession pardons. But that doesn’t mean it’ll happen in Texas.
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
