Guardian Helicopters Achieves Stage 1 IS-BAO
Guardian Helicopters Inc (GHI), a leading utility FAA 135/133/137 helicopter services business in southern California, announced its operation has achieved Stage 1 registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO). The IS-BAO is developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations and is a...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
FAA Certifies NVG-Compatible Cockpit for R66
On September 30th, Robinson received FAA certification for its Night Vision Google (NVG) compatible configuration on its R66 Police helicopter. For NVG compatibility, the helicopter’s interior and exterior lighting along with the aircraft’s instruments and avionics were evaluated to certify the helicopter for operation day or night with or without the use of NVGs.
Honeywell Names Vice President and Treasurer
Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Thilo Huber as the Company’s Vice President and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022. Huber has been the Company’s Assistant Treasurer since October 28, 2019. He joined the Company from...
Landing gear motor fails on takeoff
The pilot reported that, during takeoff from the airport in Denver, the Mooney M20F’s door opened. During the climb and on raising the landing gear, he failed to receive the gear “UP” light. The passenger attempted to close the door while the pilot recycled the landing gear.
