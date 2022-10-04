ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
helihub.com

Guardian Helicopters Achieves Stage 1 IS-BAO

Guardian Helicopters Inc (GHI), a leading utility FAA 135/133/137 helicopter services business in southern California, announced its operation has achieved Stage 1 registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO). The IS-BAO is developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations and is a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
helihub.com

FAA Certifies NVG-Compatible Cockpit for R66

On September 30th, Robinson received FAA certification for its Night Vision Google (NVG) compatible configuration on its R66 Police helicopter. For NVG compatibility, the helicopter’s interior and exterior lighting along with the aircraft’s instruments and avionics were evaluated to certify the helicopter for operation day or night with or without the use of NVGs.
POLK COUNTY, FL
helihub.com

Honeywell Names Vice President and Treasurer

Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Thilo Huber as the Company’s Vice President and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022. Huber has been the Company’s Assistant Treasurer since October 28, 2019. He joined the Company from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Academies#Italy#Lha#Linus Business#Ehc#Atpl#Fi Tri Examiner#Aw109#Aw139#Ems#European#Italian
generalaviationnews.com

Landing gear motor fails on takeoff

The pilot reported that, during takeoff from the airport in Denver, the Mooney M20F’s door opened. During the climb and on raising the landing gear, he failed to receive the gear “UP” light. The passenger attempted to close the door while the pilot recycled the landing gear.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy